Principal AI/ML Architect
Infor (sweden) AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2025-09-11
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infor (sweden) AB i Linköping
, Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a Principal Architect to lead the development of Infor M3 solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).
This role will play a key part in expanding our cloud architecture capabilities, while partnering across the organization to build, deploy, and scale intelligent systems. You will also help drive talent transformation to ensure the workforce is future-ready for AI-powered technologies.
As a core member of the Cloud and Container Native Platform organization, you will be the driving force behind enabling internal teams to adopt and embed AI/ML capabilities within the software development lifecycle (SDLC). You'll operate both as a solution architect and an AI/ML evangelist, collaborating across engineering, product, and customer-facing teams. This includes external engagements when needed to support AI/ML initiatives.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead architecture and development of AI/ML-enhanced Infor M3 solutions
Partner with cross-functional teams to design, build, and maintain AI/ML-enabled systems
Evolve and scale cloud-native AI/ML architectures to drive business innovation
Champion talent transformation initiatives to build internal AI/ML capability
Drive change management to align technical initiatives with strategic goals
Represent AI/ML initiatives in internal and external discussions
Basic Qualifications:
10-15+ years in software, solution, or enterprise architecture with hands-on delivery of production-grade AI/ML systems
Deep expertise in cloud architecture on at least one hyperscaler (AWS, Azure, GCP) with ability to design and optimize cloud-native AI workloads
Proven MLOps and ML platform experience: data pipelines, model lifecycle (training, evaluation, deployment), CI/CD, and monitoring
Working knowledge of Generative AI / LLMs: prompting, fine-tuning, and rapid prototyping
Strong foundation in SaaS, multi-tenant architectures, microservices, and APIs-particularly around integrating AI into products and workflows
Excellent communication skills: able to engage both executives (whiteboarding) and engineers (deep technical dives)
Solid understanding of security, privacy, and compliance considerations in enterprise AI (e.g., data governance, model safety)
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, or equivalent; advanced degrees or equivalent experience also considered
Skilled at presenting complex technical topics at both abstract and implementation levels
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with Agentic AI/orchestration frameworks (tool use, lifecycle, interoperability)
Familiarity with LangChain, LLMOps tools, vector search/RAG, retrieval pipelines
Knowledge of Responsible AI practices, including governance, risk, human-in-the-loop, and auditability in enterprise settings
Consulting or industry solutions background, with ability to map domain needs to AI architectures
Recognized technical leadership through publishing, mentoring, or internal standards contributions
Relevant certifications (AWS/GCP/Azure, Snowflake/Databricks) or EA frameworks (TOGAF)
Experience aligning AI/ML with enterprise roadmaps and platforms (e.g., SAP/RISE, Salesforce/Agentforce, ServiceNow)
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software products for companies in industry specific markets. Infor builds complete industry suites in the cloud and efficiently deploys technology that puts the user experience first, leverages data science, and integrates easily into existing systems. Over 60,000 organizations worldwide rely on Infor to help overcome market disruptions and achieve business-wide digital transformation.
For more information visit www.infor.com
Our Values
At Infor, we strive for an environment that is founded on a business philosophy called Principle Based ManagementTM (PBMTM) and eight Guiding Principles: integrity, stewardship & compliance, transformation, principled entrepreneurship, knowledge, humility, respect, self-actualization. Increasing diversity is important to reflect our markets, customers, partners, and communities we serve in now and in the future.
We have a relentless commitment to a culture based on PBM. Informed by the principles that allow a free and open society to flourish, PBMTM prepares individuals to innovate, improve, and transform while fostering a healthy, growing organization that creates long-term value for its clients and supporters and fulfillment for its employees.
Infor is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment. Infor does not discriminate against candidates or employees because of their sex, race, gender identity, disability, age, sexual orientation, religion, national origin, veteran status, or any other protected status under the law. If you require accommodation or assistance at any time during the application or selection processes, please submit a request by following the directions located in the FAQ section at the bottom of the infor.com/about/careers webpage. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infor (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556224-1348)
Diskettgatan 11b (visa karta
)
583 30 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Infor Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9504312