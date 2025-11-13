Pricing Professional
2025-11-13
How can smart pricing strategies unlock growth and profitability in a global business? At Sandvik, innovation isn't just about products; it's about creating value at every level. Join us and make pricing a strategic advantage!
Some words about your new team
You'll be part of Screening Solutions within our Rock Processing business area, where collaboration drives success. As a team, we work across regions and functions, ensuring our pricing strategies support sustainable growth and deliver maximum value to customers worldwide.
Your mission
In this role, you shape and implement pricing strategies that make a real impact. By developing tools and processes, you ensure consistency, compliance and profitability across our global Screening Solutions organization. Partnering with sales, finance, and product management, you deliver insights that guide decisions and reduce margin leakage. As you work in a complex environment with multiple acquired companies, you balance short-term actions with long-term strategy.
Key responsibilities include:
Implementing pricing processes and tools across regions.
Developing external price lists and methodologies with sales and product teams.
Leading pricing strategy projects and performance management initiatives.
Providing analysis and insights to stakeholders for informed decision-making.
This role is based at one of our main locations, preferably Svedala, Sweden or Johannesburg, South Africa, with flexibility for hybrid work. You report to the Director of Strategic Development for Screening Solutions and collaborate globally.
Your profile
You have proven expertise in pricing strategy or analysis, combined with strong financial acumen and project management skills. Experience with M&A integrations is highly valuable. Being comfortable working with MS Excel, Power BI, ERP systems, and large data sets is essential. You're skilled at turning complex data into clear conclusions and establishing processes that deliver lasting results. A relevant degree in engineering or business is required.
Thriving in this role means being experienced, strategic, and proactive-able to drive initiatives and balance short-term priorities with long-term goals. Success comes from building trust across cultures, communicating clearly, and navigating a dynamic global environment.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Claes Henerius hiring manager, +46 (0)70 670 79 73
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Jonny Hansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 126 45 81
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
How to apply
Send your application no later than November 27, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0084210.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed, and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Rock Processing is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2024, sales were approximately 11 billion SEK with about 2,700 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Stationsplan 1 (visa karta
)
233 31 SVEDALA Arbetsplats
Rock Processing - Svedala Jobbnummer
9603514