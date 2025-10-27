Pricing Manager Service
2025-10-27
Are you ready to bring your innovative perspective and creative skills to ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems? Join our team in Landskrona, Sweden, and be part of a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
We are now looking for a Pricing Manager to join our Product Area Service, part of the Business Segment Pedestrian within the division ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems.
What would you do as our Pricing Manager Service
In this role, you will be responsible for owning the pricing process in Service Sales and driving continuous improvements of pricing capabilities within the Business Segment Pedestrian. As Pricing Manager, you will act as the pricing process owner and coordinator for Service Sales.
You will report to the Head of Service Commercial Development and work in close collaboration with the Head of Pricing for the Pedestrian Segment. Together with the business units, you will lead pricing projects, develop and adapt pricing tools and procedures, and implement pricing initiatives in line with the division's strategy and BSP management decisions.
We prefer that you are based in one of our main offices, ideally in Landskrona, Sweden. Since your stakeholders are key managers in our Business Units across the globe, you will be expected to travel as needed and build strong networks with key interfaces both within and outside of the Product Area Service.
You would also:
Lead and improve pricing capabilities within Business Segment Pedestrian, with a strong focus on Service Sales, acting as the pricing process owner and coordinator.
Partner with business units to drive pricing projects, develop and refine tools and procedures, and roll out initiatives aligned with division strategy.
Identify and address pricing and sales data needs, using analytics to reveal insights and unlock growth opportunities.
Shape and share best practices within the ESD pricing community, encouraging innovation and continuous improvement.
Ensure consistent application of standards and promote a culture of excellence across the segment.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who:
Holds a relevant university degree and have at least 2 years of work experience within pricing.
Brings a solid understanding of business in an international manufacturing, sales, and service environment.
Has experience in commercial pricing within a leading international manufacturing company or knowledge of best practice B2B pricing.
Communicates fluently in English, both spoken and written, to collaborate effectively with international colleagues.
Ideally has already worked with Vendavo Pricepoint Software.
You have a structured and detail-oriented way of working and make effective use of IT tools to support your daily tasks and decision-making. With strong conceptual and analytical skills, you are capable of developing and managing complex, data-intensive Excel models.
You thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic environment where priorities can shift, and no two days are the same. Your solid project management skills enable you to plan, execute, and follow through on initiatives effectively. In addition, you are a strong communicator and collaborator, building positive relationships across functions and with international stakeholders.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills.
A competitive salary and incentive schemes.
Modern infrastructure.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Mona Yusefi Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at mona.yusefi@assaabloy.com
.
Depending on the risk profile for the role, a background screening will need to be performed. Final candidates may therefore be subjected to background screening. The performance of the background check is subject to consent and based on our Applicant Privacy Notice.
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 63,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
As we welcome new people on board, it's important to us to have diverse, inclusive teams, and we value different perspectives and experiences. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-01
