PR Manager
2023-06-04
Job Description
Are you interested in taking part in developing an award-winning art-tech startup on the mission of offering the world the most customizable posters (and more) of all time?
We are blankt and we are now looking for a PR intern to become part of our core (dream) team.
About the role:
At blankt, we strongly believe in "best ideas win" so forget about hierarchies.
We also believe in freedom with responsibility so forget about micro-management.
Did we mention that we like quick decision-making? Otherwise sorry, we are not good with formalities (did you see what we did there?).
In this role, you will be given the opportunity to tackle a wide range of fun challenges by joining a small team consisting of passionate groundbreakers driven by the ambition to develop the next big thing.
Some of your responsibilities will be to write articles and blog posts. You start as an intern for one month during the summer but may be offered a part-time or full-time job afterward if there is a match.
Skills & Requirements
Excellent at storytelling
Fluent in English
Curious
Where?
At our main offices in central Stockholm; Elektrogatan 10, Solna.
To apply, please send an email with your cv and your best texts/articles to us: Arman@blankt.com
.
Don't hesitate to write to us if you have any questions regarding blankt and/or regarding this job.
About blankt
blankt is an award-winning start-up from Sweden whose mission is to turn everyone into artists. They achieve this through their AI-driven Design Editor, which allows everyone to create something beautiful without any prior knowledge. At the moment, the focus is on helping retailers offer their customers the opportunity to create unique and artistic designs on their products. With the help of blankt, retailers can reduce the need for large collections, warehouses and long shipping distances and offer their customers a more personalised experience.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-04
