Power System Model Developer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2024-04-11
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking to kick-start your career and contribute to advancing the worlds energy system? HVDC System Designs in Ludvika, Sweden is now searching for a highly motivated Power System Model Developer to join the team. If you have recently graduated in Electrical/Power/Energy Engineering or a similar field, this is the perfect opportunity for you.
As a Power System Model Developer, you will have the chance to dive into the fascinating world of simulation, working on real-life applications that have a significant impact on the global transition to renewable energy resources through HVDC transmission connections.
Joining our team means working alongside a group of highly skilled and motivated professionals from around the world. Whether this is your first job in technical engineering, or you have some experience under your belt, we provide the necessary resources and support to help you succeed. If you are passionate about how and why things work the way they do, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity!
Your Responsibilities:
Develop simulation models and tools to optimize power systems.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams and customers to understand different requirements and design solutions.
Virtual representation of real-time control and protection system.
Testing and validation of different power system models and tools.
Create technical documentation and reports.
Stay up to date with industry trends and best practices related to simulation models and tools.
Your Background:
Master's or Bachelor's degree in Electrical/Power/Energy Engineering, or a related field.
Knowledge and/or interest in programming (C++, C#, Fortran, Python, MATLAB, Modellica), control/signal theory, dynamic modelling, and power system tools (PSCAD, PSSE, PSLF, EMTP-RV, PowerFactory, Hypersim, Dymola, PSS® NETOMAC, etc.). Previous experience is meriting.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Ability to work and solve problems independently and take own initiatives.
Proficiency in English is a must, knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
Additional Information:
Last day to send in your application is April 26th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting manager Priya Kalikavunkal, priya.kalikavunkal@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
8604860