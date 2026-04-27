Power Electronics System Engineer
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-27
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join an inverter system team in an advanced automotive environment where electrification is at the center of development. The assignment focuses on system design and requirement elicitation for the inverter, with a strong connection between technical performance, structured requirement work, and functional safety.
You will work across interfaces and collaborate with both internal stakeholders and suppliers to turn needs into clear system requirements and robust design decisions. This is a great opportunity for you who enjoy combining power electronics, system thinking, and safety-focused development in a technically complex domain.
Job DescriptionYou will drive inverter design from a system perspective.
You will work with requirement elicitation and turn stakeholder needs into clear and usable system requirements.
You will break down requirements into structured and detailed levels that support development and verification.
You will collaborate with stakeholders to align system design, priorities, and interfaces.
You will contribute to system safety design and help ensure that safety aspects are built into the solution.
You will support supplier dialogue and help create technical clarity across involved parties.
RequirementsBachelors degree within electrical engineering or equivalent degree.
Background and experience from Power Electronics SW and HW.
Experience from Electric Drive.
Experience in requirement management.
Experience with ISO 26262 and ASPICE.
Experience with Matlab/Simulink.
Experience with Carweaver.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7641512-1968253". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9877513