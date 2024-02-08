Power Electronics Designer
We are currently looking for a Senior Power Electronics Designer with strong knowledge on DSP/CPLD/FPGA programming to our Engineering Competence Centre to take on the challenge within Power Electronics with completely Digital control. The work will be done in very close cooperation with our design teams in Kista and in China.
In this position you will be responsible for design of converters in the field of power electronics with special focus on Digital control. The work includes analysis and experimental work in our lab environment.
Tasks
Responsible for design DC-DC, AC-DC, DC-AC converters.
Responsible for programming DSP, CPLD and FPGA for converters.
Responsible for detailed design and experimental verification of hardware and software in the lab. etc.
Work with teammates to implement cost-effective/high efficient/high reliability power solutions for telecom power supplies.
Essential Skills required
We expect more than 2 years' experiences on Power Electronics Design including Digital controller CPLD/DSP/FPGA programming.
We are also searching for persons with deep understanding of development of algorithms and of simulations.
An experience from various CPU families is very much appreciated, especially from Texas instruments.
The candidate should have solid experience of SMPS magnetic material selection and design and verification for mass production.
We would prefer if the candidate has the ability to analyze the overall unit cost and its reliability and also possesses knowledge of lighting protection and grounding design in the power area.
We also expect the candidate to have a sincere interest of novel power techniques and development trends.
We require PhD degree in electrical engineering with mention on power electronics or equivalent background
In this position it is necessary to be comfortable with hands-on work in a lab-environment and with a proven skill in simulation tools. For example, Mathlab/PSIM/MathCad.
The candidate can of course communicate fluently in English, both verbally and in writing.
Beneficial Skills required
We expect that the candidate can work independently as well as in a team.
The candidate should have a high focus on delivering high quality work.
The candidate should have a strong feeling and interest for development and to share experiences with others in the team and have a proven capability to pursue creative solutions.
Prior experience from international and multicultural work is preferred. Så ansöker du
