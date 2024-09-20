Postdoktor i växtmolekulär- och syntetisk biologi
2024-09-20
Department of Plant Biology
About the position
A postdoctoral position in plant molecular biology and genetics is available at Prof. Markus Schmid's group at the Swedish University of Agriculture (SLU) in Uppsala, Sweden. Research in the Schmid lab focuses on the regulation of RNA splicing and how it contributes to temperature acclimation in plants. The project will employ a high-throughput screening method developed in the Schmid lab (Collani et al., submitted; patent pending) to identify synthetic peptides and proteins that interact with known Arabidopsis thaliana RNA splicing proteins and explore their use in modulating plant temperature responses. The project will also harness artificial transcriptional regulators targeting RNA splicing factors to improve plant temperature resilience. We anticipate that our study will provide valuable insights into the role of RNA splicing in temperature acclimation and generate new tools to use RNA splicing for the improvement of plant resistance to temperature changes. Results from this project will contribute to mitigating the plants' reactions to environmental changes and thus to establishing sustainable agriculture.
Your profile
We are looking for a highly motivated candidate with a PhD in molecular biology, molecular genetics, functional genomics, cell biology, or related subjects deemed equivalent by the employer. The applicant should have a strong background in plant molecular biology and a competitive track record of previous scientific output as a first author. Applicants must have solid experience in standard molecular biological methods and plant genetics. Previous experience in the analysis of protein-protein interactions is expected. Previous experience in the analysis of RNA splicing, genomic methods, or temperature responses in plants is an additional merit. The postdoc is expected to be a team player and enthusiastically drive a research project with strong initiative, creativity, and independent thinking. Excellent communication skills in both oral and written scientific English are expected. Since postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, priority will be given to candidates who have a doctoral degree not older than three years.
About us
The Department of Plant Biology offers a creative and stimulating international environment and is one of several departments that make up the 'Uppsala BioCenter'. The department undertakes fundamental research on model organisms, agricultural crops, forest trees and bioenergy crops. Our main areas of research comprise the interaction of plants with microorganisms and other environmental stresses, plant growth and development, biotechnology and metabolic engineering, regulation of gene expression, population genetics, genome analysis, and the development of breeding systems. Species in use are model organisms such as Arabidopsis, Physcomitrella, tobacco, crops such as rapeseed, basket willow (Salix), potato, and cereals, and pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi/oomycetes. The department is responsible for basic and advanced courses in general and molecular genetics, cell biology, gene technology, plant physiology, plant breeding, plant biochemistry and biotechnology, and molecular interactions between plants and pathogens. In addition, the department contributes to various courses together with other departments.
Uppsala, Sweden 's fourth-biggest city, has two universities and with more than 50 000 students a vibrant student atmosphere. It is located in the Greater Stockholm area and has an excellent connection to the Stockholm-Arlanda international airport.
For more information about the department or division visit: https://www.slu.se/en/vbsg
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala.
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%, or as agreed.
Start date:
2025-01-01, or as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 17 October 2024. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Specific documents to be attached: Applications must contain (1) CV and copy of PhD diploma, (2) statement of scientific interests and motivation for applying to this position, (3) description of research experience and other activities of relevance for the position, as well as (4) contact information of three references.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-17
