Postdoctoral Researcher in human stem cells
2025-01-13
Do you want to contribute to top quality medical research?
Are you interested in how human stem cells contribute to aging and disease?
The failure to regenerate tissue with age is a major health issue.
A contributor to this decline is the loss of stem cell function. Despite the essential role of stem cells, it is still unclear how they fail to maintain their functions during aging and disease. We discovered a new aspect of stem cell aging in vivo: cellular enlargement. With age and damage, stem cells increase in size causing their functional decline. However, we are only beginning to understand how size impacts stem cell fitness and the physiological importance of this process remains unsolved.
We are seeking a highly motivated and ambitious individual from universities around the world to join the research team of Assistant Professor Dr. Jette Lengefeld as a Postdoctoral Researcher to mechanistically understand novel mechanisms of human stem cells that drive aging and disease. The Lengefeld research group uses hematopoietic stem cells from mice and human bone marrow donations to address how deregulation of cellular size is connected to aging and cancer.
We are located in a modern research hub called NEO at Karolinska Institutet in Huddinge. You will be working in an international and interdisciplinary research environment, where collaborative efforts are encouraged. We always aim for an open and welcoming environment. Together with other research groups, we offer state-of-the art core facilities providing cell sorting techniques, microscopy, sequencing, mouse facilities, and provide access to clinical samples. This position will be supported by the prestigious Swedish Research Council Starting Grant. The appointment will be for two years with a possible extension for up to two additional years.
Your profile
Your project will utilize hematopoietic stem cells from elderly or patients with leukemia to identify factors that facilitate stem cell aging and leukemia by single sequencing, creating xenotransplants using "humanized" mice and in vitro systems to investigate the underlying mechanisms.
The Lengefeld lab is looking for a highly motivated scientist:
- A research background in experimental human stem cell biology, hematology and sequencing and cell culture is highly beneficial but not required.
- An attitude to drive own research and work in an intra and inter team fashion is highly appreciated.
- Soft skills in teamwork, research communication and presentation are preferred.
- A competence to think logically in biological terms, as demonstrated in research publications, is preferred.
- To be eligible for employment as a postdoctoral researcher, a doctoral degree or a foreign degree deemed to be equivalent to a doctoral degree is required. This eligibility requirement must be fulfilled at the latest at the time of the employment decision. It is considered as an advantage if you have completed your doctoral degree within the last three years, if there are special reasons, your degree may have been completed earlier.
- A first author published research paper from PhD is required.
What do we offer?
A creative and inspiring environment with wide-ranging expertise and interests. Karolinska Institutet is one of the world's leading medical universities. At Karolinska Institutet, we conduct successful medical research and hold the largest range of medical education in Sweden. At KI, you get to meet researchers working with a wide range of specialisms and methods, giving you ample opportunity to exchange knowledge and experience with the various scientific fields within medicine and health. It is the crossover collaborations, which have pushed KI to where it is today, at the forefront of global research. The position will provide multiple opportunities for collaborations with potential lab visits abroad. Several of the people you meet in healthcare are educated at KI. A close relationship with the health care providers is important for creating groundbreaking top quality education and research. Karolinska Institutet is also a state university, which entitles you to several benefits through our collective agreement.
Please check out these links for more information about our laboratory:
- Lab webpage: http://lengefeldlab.com
- Youtube videos about our research: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc537Jk3RxM&t=6s, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvfo9G7gJhA&t=1s, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rE-QS2iGZfg
- https://ki.se/en/about/choose-to-work-at-ki-ten-reasons-why
Location: Flemingsberg
Application
An employment application must contain the following documents in English:
- A complete resumé, including date of the thesis defence, title of the thesis, previous academic positions, academic title, current position, academic distinctions, and committee work
- A complete list of publications
- A summary of current work (no more than one page)
Welcome to apply at the latest 28th of February, 2025.
The application is to be submitted through the Varbi recruitment system.
