Postdoctoral position within cell wall accessibility characterization
2025-02-07
We are seeking a motivated and driven postdoctoral researcher to join two multidisciplinary teams within the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Chalmers. Together, these teams are dedicated to the valorization of lignocellulosic biomass. This position focuses on developing cutting-edge methodologies for assessing cell wall accessibility and porosity, contributing to a deeper understanding that will enable the improved design of separation and functionalization processes for lignocellulosic biomass.
Project overview
The Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Chalmers boasts a long-standing tradition of multidisciplinary research on biomass valorization. This spans from the chemistry and technology of traditional pulping processes to pioneering methods for separating, fractionating, and functionalizing forest biomass components. This work is guided by the principles of biorefinery and biomaterials development.
The department collaborates extensively with the forest industry and benefits from the world-leading Wallenberg Wood Science Center (WWSC). Over the past 13 years, WWSC has enriched the collaborative research environment, providing access to state-of-the-art infrastructure. Within this framework, the development of novel methods for characterizing cell wall accessibility is crucial for gaining fundamental mechanistic insights into separation and valorization processes applied to wood and forest biomass.
This project will be conducted jointly by the research groups led by Anna Ström and Merima Hasani, who specialize in biomass valorization, from the primary separation of components to their functionalization for specific applications. Their complementary expertise ensures a broad, collaborative scientific approach and robust experimental support. Furthermore, the project is part of the WWSC framework, which will amplify its impact and foster additional development and collaborations.
About the Wallenberg Wood Science Center
WWSC is a multidisciplinary research center striving for scientific excellence, with a focus on developing innovative materials from trees. The center builds knowledge and competence to create sustainable value from forest raw materials. It represents a collaboration between KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Chalmers University of Technology, and Linköping University. Supported by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, WWSC also receives backing from the forest industry via the national platform Treesearch. A key aspect of WWSC's research is the development of analytical tools for the separation and recovery of wood components, which is central to this postdoctoral position.
Major responsibilities
The postdoctoral researcher will focus on developing methodologies to assess wood cell wall porosity, including native and partially processed materials. Key techniques will include advanced microscopy (e.g., electron and confocal microscopy) and scattering methods (e.g., SAXS, tomography). Complementary analytical techniques will also play a significant role.
The position requires a multidisciplinary and collaborative approach, closely aligned with ongoing and prior work within the two research groups.
Qualifications
To qualify for this position, you must hold a PhD degree in biomass processing and valorization or solid biomaterial characterization. The PhD degree must have been awarded no more than three years before the application deadline. Experience with advanced microscopy, scattering techniques, or other imaging methods is highly desirable.
As a candidate, you should demonstrate self-motivation, strong organizational skills, and a problem-solving mindset. Excellent collaboration skills and a proactive approach to teamwork are also essential.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus,
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 16 March, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Merima Hasani, Div. of Chemical Engineeringmerima.hasani@chalmers.se
Anna Ström, Div. of Applied Chemistryanna.strom@chalmers.se
