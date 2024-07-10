Postdoctoral position in automatic identification of bat calls
Department of Ecology
At the Ecology Centre of the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), in Uppsala, Sweden, we conduct research on populations, communities and ecosystems. We generate knowledge on how land use and climate affects animals, plants, nutrient cycling and greenhouse gas balance, and develop sustainable solutions for the future. Active outreach and frequent dialogue with stakeholders are key activities.
About the position
Modern methods for the autonomous recording of audio generates datasets so massive that they can only be analysed by automated techniques. In project LIFEPLAN, we develop state of the art algorithms for the processing of thousands of years of audio recordings. After generating efficient algorithms for the identification of bird calls, we are now turning our attention to bats. The postdoctoral researcher will compile reference libraries of bat calls from different parts of the world, annotate and validate species identifications, and coordinate the generation of automated techniques for bat call identification.
Your profile
We are looking for a highly motivated candidate pursuing an academic career in ecology with a solid interest in bats and bat ecology. A PhD on bat ecology is required. The successful candidate must hold excellent skills in bat recognition from their calls, solid knowledge of the bat fauna of the world, and an established network of collaborators with access to extensive bat recordings. Prior involvement in the development of automated methods for bat identification is a requirement.
The candidate is expected to be capable and willing to take initiative and work independently as well as in a team. Excellent communication skills in English are required. As postdoctoral appointments are career-developing positions for junior researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates with a doctoral degree from the last three years. We put strong emphasis on personal character including good collaborative skills.
Applications should be written in English and contain (i) a statement of academic interests and motivation for applying to this position (max 8000 characters including spaces), (ii) Curriculum Vitae including a complete publication list separated into peer reviewed and non-peer reviewed publications and (iii) contact information to two reference persons within the community of bat researchers.
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
September 1, 2024, or as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 24 July 2024. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
