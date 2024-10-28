Postdoctoral fellow, structures of plant-based foods
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Kemistjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemistjobb i Uppsala
2024-10-28
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Department of Molecular Sciences
SLU is looking for a highly motivated researcher for a two-year post-doc in microstructures of plant-based foods. The work will be carried out at the Department of Molecular Sciences, SLU. This will take place partly through a collaboration with the interdisciplinary research center PAN Sweden, https://www.oru.se/strategiska-satsningar/mat-och-halsa/pan-sweden/,
with the aim of clarifying the connection between processing, the microstructure of the food, bioavailability, digestion and fermentation, on health, and partly within an EU project HealthFerm, https://www.healthferm.eu/
About the position
The research will focus on the relationship between microstructure and texture, how this is built up during processing and broken down during consumption (in vitro method INFOGEST). The structure and desired composition of the model systems including antinutritional substances will be evaluated. This will involve both meze/micro level using confocal or light microscopes and ultra-fine-structure level using atomic force microscope (AFM) and scanning electron microscope (SEM). The goal is to develop new techniques for microscopy in food applications as well as to evaluate the effect of different processing methods on the structure. It is also important to be able to evaluate how the structure is broken down by enzymes. Furthermore, it will be possible to study the effect of mixing in side flows from the protein extraction, i.e. starch and fiber, on product properties such as structure and texture.
The candidate is expected to be able to teach and supervise student projects in microstructure and properties.
Your profile
The applicant should have a solid background in structural characterization of materials, preferably food (or protein). In addition, knowledge in mechanical and rheological characterization is meritorious. In addition, knowledge of food technology (gel formation, extrusion, emulsification, 3-D Printing, fermentation, etc.) is desirable, as well as in vitro methods. Knowledge of the structural properties of foods and techniques for studying them is central to the job. Experience in microscopy (light, confocal, electron) and rheology is advantageous. It is advantageous to have knowledge in human nutrition and physiology.
Personal qualities such as a sense of responsibility and the ability to independently perform tasks as part of a research team will be valued. Valuable experiences and skills include experimental laboratory work, scientific writing skills and the ability to work in interdisciplinary projects. Previous experience in the food industry is advantageous. Well-written and spoken English is required.
Competence
PhD in physical chemistry, colloid chemistry, soft materials, biophysics, food science, or related field. Proven proficiency in both spoken and written scientific English is required. Experience of supervising students is an asset.
Since postdoctoral positions are career-developing positions for younger researchers, we are primarily looking for candidates who have a PhD that is no older than three years.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 24 months.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 18 November 2024. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
As agreement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Professor
Maud Langton firstname.lastname@slu.se +46722219537 Jobbnummer
8979904