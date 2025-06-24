Postdoctoral fellow in Computer Vision and Machine Learning
2025-06-24
This multidisciplinary position is part of a WASP NEST (Novelty, Excellence, Synergy, Teams) project focused on advancing generative models and perceptual understanding in computer vision. The position is embedded in a vibrant research environment that includes several PhD students and postdoctoral researchers.
The project is a close collaboration between the Computer Vision Group at Chalmers, the Robotics, Perception and Learning Lab at KTH, and the Department of Mathematics at KTH. It also involves active engagement with industry partners, including H&M, Volvo Cars, Zenseact, and Embellence Group. The NEST initiative supports regular joint seminars, workshops, and research visits between participating institutions, fostering a dynamic and collaborative atmosphere.
About the research group
The Computer Vision Group at the division of Signal processing and Biomedical Engineering develops intelligent systems for automatic image interpretation and perceptual scene understanding. Our research spans both foundational and applied topics in computer vision and machine learning, with particular strengths in inverse problems, generative models, and geometric deep learning.
We work across diverse application areas, from medical imaging-where we design advanced tools for diagnosis and decision support-to general vision tasks such as autonomous navigation, image-based localization, 3D reconstruction, and object recognition. The group combines theoretical rigor with strong collaborative links to industry and academia, providing an intellectually stimulating environment for researchers interested in both deep technical challenges and real-world impact.
Project overview
In recent years, generative neural network models for creation of photo-realistic images have become increasingly popular. Their training results in a low-dimensional latent space representation of a distribution from which new examples can be drawn and images be generated. To be able to control and manipulate the images, one aims for a disentangled latent representation, so that different qualities of the resulting images are kept separate. For example, the shape of an object can be separated from its material properties, the viewing direction and the overall illumination. In this project, we will go one step further and develop disentangled latent representations, not just for individual objects, but for full three-dimensional scenes with multiple objects that might change over time. The goal is to provide support for operations like adding, modifying and removing objects, changing scene conditions, modelling scene dynamics, as well as automatically complete missing parts of the 3D scene.
Main responsibilities
Your major responsibility as postdoc is to perform your own research in collaboration with other researchers within the NEST. The position also includes supervision of master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent.
The successful candidate will contribute to the multidisciplinary project "3D Scene Perception, Embeddings and Neural Rendering", led by Fredrik Kahl (Computer Vision, Chalmers), Kathlén Kohn (Algebraic Geometry, KTH), and Mårten Björkman (Robotics, Perception and Learning, KTH).
The research focuses on developing novel machine learning methods for scene interpretation and generative diffusion models. For more information, visit the project website: https://neural3d.github.io
Qualifications
Required:
• A doctoral degree in Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Applied Mathematics, or a closely related field, awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline*
• Knowledge of computer vision and modern machine learning methods
• Excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal
Meritorious:
• Strong mathematical background combined with solid programming skills
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
About WASP
Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP) is Sweden's largest individual research program ever, a major national initiative for strategically motivated basic research, education and faculty recruitment. The program addresses research on artificial intelligence and autonomous systems acting in collaboration with humans, adapting to their environment through sensors, information and knowledge, and forming intelligent systems-of-systems. The vision of WASP is excellent research and competence in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and software for the benefit of Swedish society and industry. Read more: https://wasp-sweden.org/
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two to three years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 18 August, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Professor Fredrik Kahl, Computer Vision Groupfredrik.kahl@chalmers.se Ersättning
