Postdoc position in biomaterials based polymer-binder materials for battery
2024-04-19
Would you like to develop a new binder system for not only the state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery, but also for the next-generation battery? Would you like to test and use the materials developed by you in the commercial battery cell? If so, this is the postdoc position for you, and join a research group with a focus on battery-related materials. There will be the opportunity to travel to attend conferences and to visit labs at other universities and companies.
Project description
The lithium-ion battery market is currently experiencing exponential growth all over the world. As one of the important components in batteries, the binder plays a critical role not only in the mechanical properties of the formed electrode but also in determining the long-term cycling performance of the battery. However, the polymer-based binders used for both anode (especially silicon-based anode) and cathode have their issues. The current postdoc position will focus on the development of a new binder system, which includes both the synthesis/modification of the polymer or biomaterials-related binders and also development of a new electrode manufacturing process. This is a fundamental research but also a practical application-oriented project. You will closely work with researchers in both academia and industry, in a multidisciplinary research environment. You will publish results in the form of scientific journal articles or patents, and present results at international conferences.
Information about the division and the department
The main competencies at the department of Industrial and Materials Science are found in the areas of: Human-Technology Interaction | Form and Function | Modeling and Simulation | Product Development | Material | Production and in the interaction between these areas. The research develops the industrial process, from need to finished product while creating added value. To combine skills throughout the whole chain distinguishes the department both nationally and internationally. Here we gather internationally prominent researchers, in dynamic and outstanding research environments, as well as in national and international research networks.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as a postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group by collaborating with other experienced researchers. The position may also include supervising Master and/or PhD students to a certain extent.
Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with industrial partners. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing in English.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree in Polymer Science, Chemistry, Materials Science, or equivalent, awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions can be made for documented periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
You should be fluent in English, have a good collaborative skills and ability to communicate your results in writing and presentations. You are expected to stay motivated and efficient despite setbacks and disappointments while continuing to work until satisfied results have been achieved. You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20230808 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2024-05-19
For questions, please contact:
Associate Prof. Jinhua Sun
Email: jinhua@chalmers.se
Prof. Uta Klement (Head of the Division)
Email: uta.klement@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez!
