Postdoc position in Signal processing for hardware-constrained communications
Project overview
We are seeking a highly motivated postdoctoral researcher to join our team at Chalmers University of Technology. In this role, you will conduct research in signal processing for emerging multi-antenna (MIMO) communication systems, focusing particularly on systems where hardware constraints are a limiting factor. Your work will bridge digital signal processing, nonlinear hardware modeling, and algorithm development, with experimental validation using Chalmers' advanced multi-antenna testbed. The overall objective is to contribute to the development of energy-efficient and high-capacity wireless communication solutions.
As part of a cross-disciplinary team, you will be expected to present your research results at project meetings, co-supervise PhD students, and contribute to teaching activities at a moderate level.
The Department of Electrical Engineering
The Department of Electrical Engineering at Chalmers conducts internationally recognized research in areas such as biomedical engineering, antenna systems, signal processing, image analysis, automatic control, automation, mechatronics, and communication systems. With a dynamic and international environment of around 250 employees from over 20 countries, the department collaborates extensively with academic, industrial, and societal partners both nationally and internationally.
We offer approximately 100 courses, primarily within the Master's programmes in Biomedical Engineering, Systems, Control and Mechatronics, Communication Engineering, and Electrical Power Engineering.
Learn more: www.chalmers.se/en/departments/e2
Main responsibilities
As a postdoctoral researcher, your main responsibility is to carry out independent research within a research group. The position may also include teaching at undergraduate and Master's levels, as well as supervision of Master's and/or PhD students. Active collaboration within academia and with external partners is encouraged.
Qualifications
We are looking for candidates who:
• Hold (or will soon obtain) a PhD degree in signal processing, communications, or a closely related field. The degree should be awarded no more than three years before the application deadline.*
• Have expertise preferably related to multi-antenna systems and signal processing.
• Demonstrate strong analytical abilities, motivation, and the ability to work both independently and collaboratively.
• Show evidence of high-quality research, such as a strong publication record or a distinguished doctoral thesis.
• Possess excellent communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
• Exceptions to the three-year limit can be made for periods of parental leave, sick leave, or military service.
Contract terms
This is a full-time temporary position for two to three years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 31 May, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Professor Thomas Eriksson, thomase@chalmers.se
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
