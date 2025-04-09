Postdoc in ultrafast optical spectroscopy
2025-04-09
We are looking to recruit a postdoc in the Electronic and Photonic Materials division in the Department of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (IFM) for research on the ultrafast optical spectroscopy of organic semiconductor materials.
Work assignments
This project, funded by the Wallenberg Academy Fellows programme https://kaw.wallenberg.org/en/research/creating-greener-semiconductors,
aims to provide a step-change in organic semiconductor material design by directly harnessing the power of vibrational modes to improve their functionality in optoelectronic applications. This will be achieved by developing and applying new optical spectroscopy techniques that use ultrafast (<10 fs) pulses of light and mid-infrared spectroscopy to understand how vibrational modes mediate a range of fundamental photophysical processes in organic semiconductors.
You will be responsible for the design and construction of a new ultrafast spectroscopy setup, including developing the custom code to perform the measurements. This will include several non-colinear optical parametric amplifiers for pulse generation spanning the blue to near infrared spectral regions, with pulse compression optics, and a transient absorption-type setup including options for 2-pulse pump-probe and 3-pulse pump-push-probe measurements. In addition, you will also work with a commercial mid-infrared transient absorption setup, several optical parametric amplifiers, an iCCD camera for transient photoluminescence measurements, and on the integration of nanosecond Nd:YVO4 and mid-infrared quantum cascade lasers into these measurements.
You will use these optical spectroscopy setups to characterise the ultrafast optical and vibrational properties of materials used in organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs) and organic solar cells. Through collaborations with quantum-chemical theorists, synthetic chemists, and device physicists, we will work together to use your results to refine the design of organic semiconductor materials to improve the performance of OLED and organic solar cell devices.
There will also be the opportunity to gain hands-on research supervision experience through the mentoring of PhD students, as well as formulating research projects for Master's students here at LiU.
As postdoc, you will principally carry out research. A certain amount of teaching may be part of your duties, up to a maximum of 20% of working hours.
Qualifications
To be qualified to take employment as postdoc, you must have been awarded a doctoral degree or have a foreign degree that is deemed to be equivalent to a doctoral degree. This degree must have been awarded at the latest by the point at which LiU makes its decision to employ you.
It is considered advantageous if your doctoral degree is no older than three years at application deadline for this job. If there are special reasons for having an older doctoral degree - such as taking statutory leave - then these may be taken into consideration.
We are seeking applicants with a PhD degree in Physics, Chemistry, Materials Science, or a related discipline. In addition, the following are requirements for the role:
• Significant experience in the design and operation of ultrafast optical spectroscopy setups, such as transient absorption spectroscopy.
• Proficiency in ultrafast laser pulse compression, including pulse characterisation techniques like FROG and autocorrelation.
• Good coding skills (e.g. Python, MATLAB, LabView) for the development of custom code for running experiments and analysing experimental data.
• Previous experience working with organic semiconductor materials is highly desirable, but not essential.
• Excellent analytical, scientific writing, and communication skills, demonstrated by publications in international peer-reviewed journals and conference presentations.
• A high level of self-motivation and independence, good problem-solving skills, and the demonstrated ability to work in a team.
• The ability to fluently communicate in English (written and spoken).
The workplace
You will be employed in the research group led by Alexander Gillett https://liu.se/en/employee/alegi69,
located in the Electronic and Photonic Materials Division: https://liu.se/en/organisation/liu/ifm/efm.
Here, you will be part of a large and diverse research team working on next-generation semiconductor materials for use in energy conversion technologies.
The employment
This employment is a temporary contract of two years with the possibility of extension up to a total maximum of three years. The employment is full-time.
Starting date by agreement.
Salary and employment benefits
The university applies individual salaries. State your desired salary in the application.
More information about employee benefits is available here.
Application procedure
Apply for the position by clicking the "Apply" button. Your application must be received no later than 8 May, 2025.
Applications and documents received after the date above will not be considered.
Please attach your selected research publications electronically, in pdf or word format, in the application template. Research publications, e.g. monographs, which cannot be sent electronically should be sent in three sets by mail to the University Registrar at Linköping University, University Registrar, S-581 83 Linköping, Sweden. The publications must be received by Linköping University no later than the deadline for application.
Please note that printed publications will not be returned. They will be archived at Linköping University.
In the event of a discrepancy between the English translation of the job announcement and the Swedish original, the Swedish version shall take precedent.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives - diversity enriches our work and helps us grow. Preserving everybody's equal value, rights and opportunities is a natural part of who we are. Read more about our work with: Equal opportunities.
We look forward to receiving your application!
