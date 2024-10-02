Postdoc in theoretical and computational physics
Postdoc in theoretical and computational physics in the unit of Theory of disordered materials at the division of Theoretical Physics at the Department of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (IFM)
Work assignments
The position is for a research project in the Coated Nuclear Fuel Rods (FurCoat) consortium, a collaboration between Linköping University, Uppsala University and Chalmers University of Technology. The focus is on computational material design of novel coating alloys for use in demanding environments, including nuclear fuel rods for use in nuclear power plants. The aim of the postdoctoral positions is to strengthen the research on electrochemical concepts and fundamentals by performing first-principles material simulations to understand oxidation and corrosion of refractory alloys using Ellingham and Pourbaix diagrams. The project is linked to the conceptual development of the HADB database (https://hadb.funmat-ii.se/)
and therefore all derived data will be stored and visualized there.
As postdoc, you will principally carry out research. A certain amount of teaching may be part of your duties, up to a maximum of 20% of working hours.
Qualifications
To be qualified to take employment as postdoc, you must have been awarded a doctoral degree or have a foreign degree that is deemed to be equivalent to a doctoral degree. This degree must have been awarded at the latest by the point at which LiU makes its decision to employ you.
It is considered advantageous if your doctoral degree is no older than three years at application deadline for this job. If there are special reasons for having an older doctoral degree - such as taking statutory leave - then these may be taken into consideration.
We are looking for someone with a PhD in computational physics, in chemical engineering, materials science or related field. You must have several publications in high-impact journals, some of which are related to the compuation of thermodynamic properties of some alloys. Experience with theoretical methods for ab initio electronic structure calculations of multicomponent alloys is highly desirable. Particular emphasis is placed on understanding the thermodynamics of alloys at elevated temperatures - including lattice vibrations. Experience with Python language programming as well as machine learning approaches is necessary. We expect the ability to work independently and collaboratively in a diverse research team.
The workplace
You will be employed in the strong research environment of Theoretical Physics Division, in close collaboration with high-performance computing experts from the National Supercomputer Centre at Linköping University and other competence centers including experimentalists at the IFM department and industrial partners. The Division of Theoretical Physics carries out research, undergraduate and postgraduate education within the Department of Physics Chemistry and Biology (IFM) at Linköping University.
The employment
This employment is a temporary contract of two years with the possibility of extension up to a total maximum of three years. The employment is full-time.
Starting date by agreement.
Salary and employment benefits
The university applies individual salaries. State your desired salary in the application.
Union representatives
Application procedure
Apply for the position by clicking the "Apply" button. Your application must be received no later than 1 November, 2024.
Applications and documents received after the date above will not be considered.
Please attach your selected research publications electronically, in pdf or word format, in the application template. Research publications, e.g. monographs, which cannot be sent electronically should be sent in three sets by mail to the University Registrar at Linköping University, University Registrar, S-581 83 Linköping, Sweden. The publications must be received by Linköping University no later than the deadline for application.
Please note that printed publications will not be returned. They will be archived at Linköping University.
In the event of a discrepancy between the English translation of the job announcement and the Swedish original, the Swedish version shall take precedent.
