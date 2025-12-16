Postdoc in synthesis of binder for lithium ion battery
2025-12-16
Do you want to contribute to groundbreaking research in the sustainable fabrication of the battery? This is an exciting opportunity for a postdoctoral position at the Division of Materials and Manufacture at Chalmers University of Technology, focused on innovative research in the design and synthesis of sustainable polymers to be used as a binder for the electrode processing of the lithium ion battery and Zinc ion battery.
About us
The Department of Industrial and Materials Science shares knowledge and their vision of technical solutions for the future industry in a sustainable society. Through excellent research, innovation, and education, we contribute to the development of future industrial value chains.
In the division of Materials and Manufacture you'll join a friendly, international team passionate about shaping the future of materials and production. Our research spans innovative materials, advanced manufacturing, and sustainable solutions - always with real-world impact in mind, and with strong ties to industry. If you are interested in working experimentally and making a difference in the areas of materials and manufacturing, we look forward to receiving your application.
About the research project
The lithium-ion battery market is currently experiencing exponential growth all over the world. As one of the important components in both current lithium-ion batteries and future batteries, the binder plays a critical role not only in the mechanical properties of the formed electrode but also in determining the long-term cycling performance of the battery. However, the binders used for both anode (especially silicon-based anode) and cathode have their challenges and issues.
The current postdoc position will focus on the development of a new binder system for electrode processing, which includes both the synthesis/modification of the binder and the development of a new electrode manufacturing process based on the developed binder. This is a fundamental research but also a practical application-oriented project. You will closely work with researchers in both academia and industry, in a multidisciplinary research environment. The work has an experimental focus.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• A doctoral degree, or an equivalent foreign degree, in Polymer chemistry, Material Science, Organic synthesis, Chemistry, or related subjects. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made.
• You will need strong written and verbal communication skills in English.
• Experience in the synthesis of polymers, the synthesis of battery materials, and the fabrication of the coin cell and pouch cell.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree, obtained within the last three years prior to the application deadline.
• Experience in binder development, lithium ion battery, zinc ion battery, solvent-free electrode manufacturing, dry electrode coating, and silicon electrode for battery.
What you will do
• Your major responsibility as a postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group by collaborating with others.
• Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with industrial partners.
• You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing in English.
• Supervise master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
For information about the application procedure, please refer to the advert on Chalmers' webpage.
We welcome your application no later than the 30th of January, 2026
For questions please contact:
Jinhua Sun
Associate Professor
Email: jinhua@chalmers.se
Telefonnummer: 0046769609956
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
