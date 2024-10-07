Postdoc in synchrotron-based gas catalysis studies of model surfaces
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2024-10-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Identifying and developing new and more abundant catalyst materials is key to a sustainable society. In this project you will join our group in using and developing operando methods at cutting-edge large scale synchrotron facilities such as MAX IV, Petra III and the ESRF to unravel the interplay between the activity, the atomic scale structure and the composition of catalyst surfaces under realistic reaction conditions. You will prepare and investigate your own model catalysts and have access to the state-of-the-art material characterization techniques located at Chalmers. As member of the Hejral group funded by WISE, you will work in a large and interdisciplinary national and international network.
Project description
Against the background of global warming the chemical transformation of the greenhouse gases methane and carbon dioxide into value-added products with the aim to store energy in form of molecules such as hydrogen or methanol becomes all the more important. The partial oxidation of methane (POM) constitutes an energy-saving route to activate methane and to produce syngas, a mixture of CO and H2 that is a fundamental building block in chemical industry for the production of methanol and olefins. Another important reaction is the hydrogenation of the greenhouse gas CO2 into the renewable fuel methanol. However, to improve the catalyst efficiency, an understanding of the interplay between the catalyst structure, its surface chemistry and the catalytic activity needs to be understood on the atomic scale under high pressure reaction conditions.
In this project you will prepare and investigate model catalysts using the techniques available at Chalmers and by employing the synchrotron-based surface-sensitive operando methods employed in our group. By joining our newly established research group, you will have the opportunity to coin the research profile based on your interests and experience, focusing on the aforementioned research area. We currently focus on the investigation of catalysts for the POM, yet, based on the background and the interests of the candidate, also other catalytic reactions and processes linked to the activities at the Division, such as CO2 hydrogenation and ammonia oxidation, can be considered.
More information on the lab infrastructure at Chalmers can be found here:https://www.chalmers.se/en/infrastructure/cmal/about-us/https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/mc2/research/nanofabrication/
Information about the division and the department
The Division of Chemical Physics, which is part of the Department of Physics, focuses on the investigation of functional nanomaterials, where most projects are connected to the development of improved sustainable materials for energy storage, fuel cells, fuel production, the purification of aqueous solutions and photovoltaics. Chemical Physics performs cutting-edge research by using its strong interdisciplinarity: the Division combines both, experimental and theoretical expertise, spanning from the investigation of surface plasmons and the design of nano-structured catalyst materials to density functional theory calculations to understand reaction kinetics.
It provides an international and family-friendly environment that highly cherishes the Chalmers fundamental values: quality, openness, inclusion, respect and diversity. We highly support the professional growth of our employees, for instance by offering specialized courses and participation in international conferences and summer/winter schools.
The Hejral group at the Division of Chemical Physics is at the forefront of the synchrotron-based operando investigation of model catalyst surfaces for energy conversion, both in thermal and electro catalysis. The operando synchrotron studies are carried out all over Europe (e.g. Petra III, Max IV, ESRF, Soleil, Diamond Light Source) and include High Energy Surface X-ray Diffraction (HESXRD) for surface structure determination, and gas phase X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS), for complementary information on the catalyst surface chemistry. The ultra-high-vacuum based preparation of well-defined model catalysts allows us to highlight certain aspects of the catalyst samples (e.g. nanoparticle shape, size and alloy composition). Thus, we can unravel the interplay between the atomic scale structure and composition and its catalytic properties, leading to a knowledge-based tailoring of more efficient catalysts.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibilities are to perform your own research in our research group (sample preparation, characterization, writing of publications) and to supervise Master's and/or PhD students. You will join and/or initiate synchrotron beamtimes and further improve and develop lab and beamtime equipment.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree generally awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline.
The following qualifications are mandatory:
• PhD in Physics, Chemistry, Materials Science, or equivalent
• Strong hands-on experience in gas phase catalysis
• Willingness to work in a team and to mentor PhD students
• Excellent communication skills in written and spoken English
The following qualifications are considered a merit:
• You have expertise in XPS and/or STM
• You have expertise in HESXRD or complementary (synchrotron-based) operando methods
• Experience with ultra-vacuum-based sample preparation and techniques
• Scripting in python or equivalent languages for data analysis
• Strong publication record in peer-reviewed journals
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
Application deadline: 21st November 2024
For questions, please contact:
• Uta Hejral: Uta.hejral@chalmers.se Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
8940490