Postdoc in Magnetic Field-Assisted Structural Batteries
2025-09-04
We are looking for a postdoctoral researcher to join a cross-disciplinary project at Chalmers University of Technology, exploring how magnetic fields can be used to improve structural batteries.
In this role, you will contribute to the development of advanced methods for electrode fabrication, with a particular emphasis on electrophoretic deposition. You will also conduct electrochemical testing under applied magnetic fields to improve battery performance.
The project combines expertise in materials science, electrochemistry, and physics, and offers a collaborative environment with access to well-equipped labs and technical support.
About us
The position is based in the Division of Materials and Manufacture at the Department of Industrial and Materials Science (IMS), Chalmers University of Technology.
Our division conducts cutting edge research in materials design, processing, and advanced characterization. We promote interdisciplinary collaboration and sustainability focused research, with strong ties to both academic and industrial partners. The research environment is dynamic and supportive, offering excellent opportunities to develop solutions with real world relevance and impact.
This project will be carried out in close collaboration with researchers from the Division of Material and Computational Mechanics at IMS, contributing to a highly interdisciplinary research setting.
About the research project
Structural batteries aim to combine energy storage with load-bearing function, offering promising solutions for lightweight and integrated systems in transport, aerospace, and other sectors. While this concept has advanced in recent years, several scientific challenges remain. This project investigates new ways to address these challenges by exploring how physical fields can influence materials and electrochemical processes. The research brings together complementary expertise from different disciplines and will be carried out in a collaborative and well-supported laboratory environment.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree in materials science, physics, chemistry, or chemical engineering, awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline*.
• Proven ability to work across disciplines
• Research experience in electrochemical energy storage, battery materials, or multifunctional composites
• Experience with characterization techniques for electrochemical and structural properties; familiarity with XRD, SEM, TEM, FTIR, DSC, TGA, and electrical conductivity measurements
• Ability to perform basic simulations to support and accelerate experiments
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team
• You will need strong written and verbal communication skills in English
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date on your doctoral degree certificate is considered the official date of completion. Exceptions to the three-year eligibility limit may be made for documented circumstances such as parental leave, sick leave, or military service.
What you will do
• The majority of your time will be devoted to conducting research within the scope of the project, in close collaboration with other researchers.
• As a postdoctoral researcher, you are expected to actively contribute your own ideas, take initiative in shaping the research direction, and effectively communicate scientific results both orally and in writing.
• Supervise master's and/or doctoral students to a certain extent
• Possibility to engage in teaching at undergraduate/master's level
• Collaborate within academia and with society at large
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
For information about the application procedure please refer to the advert on Chalmers' webpage.
We welcome your application no later than October 3rd, 2025.
For questions please contact:
Assistant Professor Varun Chaudhary, Materials and Manufacture, Industrial and Materials Science, E-mail: varunc@chalmers.se
, Phone: +46 31 772 13 61
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
