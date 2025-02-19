Postdoc in hybrid AI software systems
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2025-02-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Are you passionate about AI and its real-world impact? Join our research team to explore new ways of making the use of generative AI more reliable and robust. Your work will contribute to hybrid AI systems that we can trust. As part of our dynamic research environment, you will gain valuable experience in independent research and collaborate with top academics and industry leaders.
Information about the project and the department
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Chalmers and the University of Gothenburg in Sweden is home to more than 300 employees from over 50 countries. The department is widely recognized for its high-quality research and education.
We are seeking a postdoctoral researcher for a position at the Division of Interaction Design and Software Engineering, with Chalmers University of Technology as the employer. Our division specializes in research and education on complex, software-intensive systems, with strong international collaborations and close ties to local industry. With more than 50 researchers, including PhD students, postdocs, and faculty, we are one of the largest software engineering research groups in the world. Our expertise spans AI engineering, software testing, requirements engineering, behavioral software engineering, and software engineering for automotive systems.
Main responsibilities
• Your major responsibility as postdoc is to perform your own research as part of a research group.
• The position may also include teaching on undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent.
Qualifications
We welcome applications from candidates with the following qualifications:
• A PhD in computer science, mathematics, or control, obtained within the past three years.
• A strong publication record in well-regarded computer science and/or software engineering conferences and/or journals.
• Skills in teaching and project management, along with demonstrated research and educational potential.
• Proficiency in verbal and written English. Swedish is not required, and Chalmers offers Swedish language courses.
• A background in software engineering.
• Knowledge and skills in advanced statistical modeling, preferably using Bayesian statistics.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years, with the possibility of extension.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-2 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2025-03-17
For questions, please contact:
Richard Torkar, Head of Department,Torkarr@chalmers.se
Robert Feldt, IDSE,Robert.feldt@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9174596