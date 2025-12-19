Postdoc in free-space optical communications
Join our vibrant research community at Chalmers University of Technology, where innovation in photonics and optical communications drives new scientific and technological advances.
About us
The Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2) hosts a unique environment for research and education in photonics, microwave engineering, quantum technologies, and nanofabrication. Our research is supported by an in-house world-class infrastructure for clean-room devise processing (the Nanofabrication Laboratory).
The Photonics laboratory at MC2 is a dynamic and creative group with about 35 members working in an international and collaborative atmosphere. We perform both curiosity-driven and applied-research in the areas of fiber-optic systems, optoelectronics and silicon photonics. We enjoy a state-of-the-art laboratory for fiber-optic communications and use the Nanofabrication Laboratory to fabricate our own photonic devices.
About the research project
At Chalmers you will be part of the FORCE center on optical communications that covers a broad set of experts devoted to optical communcations, which is a very diverse area. FORCE covers all necessary expertise: integrated photonics and electronics, signal processing, system design, experiements and networking. We now consider emerging applications, such as combined fiber optical transmission and sensing, coherent communications, and for this position: free-space optical communications. Our research is both experimental and theoretical and we have extensive international collaboration. We also have experience in commercializing our research.
The current position deals with free-space optical transmission experiments. It will involve challeges with low SNR, atmospheric turbulence issues, coherent recevers and related signal processing algorithms. While we have a state of the art fiber optic transmission lab, we will need to build up a free-space transmission testbed. Both IM/DD and coherent approaches will be explored. This involves a mix of engineering and scientific challenges. The succesful candidate will have experience from optical transmission experiments.
The research topic is optical communications but it will also involve other aspects relevant for free-space links such as multi-aperture receivers, channel modelling and channel characterization. The research is mostly experimental with theoretical and numerical support.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made
• You will need strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• Experimental research in photonics and optical communications
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree, obtained within the last three years prior to the application deadline
• A research profile in 6G/wireless technologies and/or free-space optical communications
What you will do
• Supervise master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent
• Possibility to engage in teaching at undergraduate/master's level
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than January 31st 2026
For questions please contact:
Magnus Karlsson
Email: magnus.karlsson@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
