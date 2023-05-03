Postdoc in experimental superconducting quantum computing
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-05-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Ref 2023-0159
Project description
We invite applications for several postdoctoral positions in experimental quantum computing with superconducting circuits. You will work in the stimulating research environment of the Wallenberg Centre for Quantum Technology (WACQT, http://wacqt.se),
a 12-year initiative started in 2018 with the purpose of advancing Swedish academia and industry to the forefront of quantum technology. The core project of the centre is to build a quantum computer based on superconducting circuits. You will be part of the Quantum Technology Laboratory (QTL) within the Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2) department, working in a large team of PhDs, postdocs and researchers. MC2 hosts a state-of-the-art nanofabrication facility and as a member of QTL you will have access to measurement laboratories for superconducting quantum devices.
We are seeking postdoctoral scientists to work on building the next generation of large scale quantum processors based on superconducting circuits. To achieve this ambitiuous goal we have a variety of projects related to:
• Simulation, design and characterization of quantum processors
• Development and optimization of nano-fabrication recipes for large-scale devices
• Improvement of qubit coherence by exploring different designs, materials and investigating the experimental set-up
• Development of optimal control techniques to achieve fast and high-fidelity two qubits gates
• Design and implementation of automatic calibration techniques for a fast tune-up
• Implementation and benchmarking of quantum algorithms
Information about the division and the departmenthttps://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/mc2/
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as postdoc is to perform your own research in a research group. The position may also include teaching on undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration within academia and with society at large. The position is meritorious for future research duties within academia as well as industry/the public sector.
Qualifications
• You have a PhD deegree in Physics, Applied Physics, Nanotechnology, or equivalent, obtained no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers)
• The ideal candidate has expertise in some of the following: design and fabrication of superconducting circuits, experimental quantum computing, microwave quantum optics, or related fields in experimental physics.
• Your verbal and written communication skills in English are good
• You are motivated for a career in quantum technology, be it in academia or at an institute or company
• You have a collaborative attitude and an interest in working both independently and collaboratively in a team environment, sharing best practices and assuming responsibility. You are self-motivated, pay attention to detail, and possess a problem-solving analytical ability. You are willing to help supervise bachelor, master and PhD students.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two/three years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230159 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 30 April 2023
For questions, please contact:
Dr. Giovanna Tancredi, MC2/QT, tancredi@chalmers.se
Links
WACQT , https://www.chalmers.se/en/departments/mc2/research/quantum-technology/
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB Jobbnummer
7730631