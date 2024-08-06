Postdoc in Emerging activities of amyloid fibers
2024-08-06
The Wittung-Stafshede research group is looking for a postdoctoral student to explore newly-discovered catalytic activity of amyloid fibers. Major focus will be on alpha-synuclein involved in Parkinson's disease. The project will involve purified proteins, cell cultures, metabolomics, spectroscopy, microscopy, various biochemical assays and more. The successful candidate will work on a frontline research topic in a vibrant research environment with excellent infrastructure.
Information about the division and the department
In the division of Chemical Biology (ChemBio), we combine and develop protein engineering, synthetic chemistry, nucleic acid technology, and state-of-the-art biophysical methods (spectroscopy, live cell imaging and nanotechnology) to address cutting-edge questions in biology and meet medical challenges. Our joint expertise is strategic and spans from molecular biophysics of single molecules to cell and organism biology.
Major responsibilities
In Wittung-Stafshede's research group, a combination of biochemical and biophysical methods are employed to study functional properties of individual proteins and of cellular pathways on a molecular, mechanistic level. The overall goal is to increase basic knowledge important for human health and to counteract diseases. Current research directions include the role of copper-binding proteins in cancer and how protein misfolding and aggregation result in amyloids. Recent results have shown that amyloids formed by the protein alpha-synuclein, which is linked to Parkinson's disease, can act as enzymes and catalyze chemical reactions.
This postdoctoral project will explore this novel amyloid activity in vitro, in cells, and through metabolomic approaches. The focus will be on alpha-synuclein and Parkinson, but other amyloidogenic proteins may be included. In addition, the role of metal ions as modulators of catalytic activity, liquid-liquid phase separation, and final amyloid structure will be elucidated. The project will involve a range of biochemistry and biophysics (spectroscopy, microscopy) methods using purified proteins along with cell culture studies as appropriate. Some parts of the project may involve collaborators.
The project may change focus over time, depending on results and interests. Overall, the goal is to reveal new knowledge about amyloids that, in the long-term, is helpful to combat neurodegenerative disorders.
Qualifications
We are looking for a highly motivated candidate with a PhD degree in molecular biosciences or similar. Excellent knowledge of English is a prerequisite, as the position is located in an international environment. We value personal characteristics such as high cooperative ability, self-motivation, independence, and a keen interest in addressing fundamental biological questions with quantitative approaches.
Hands-on experience with alpha-synuclein amyloid formation is required, together with expertise in spectroscopic methods, protein purification, mammalian cell culture handling, confocal and electron microscopy.
It is advantageous with knowledge of solution NMR and sample preparation for cryo-EM.
Mandatory
• PhD in Molecular Biosciences or similar.
• Excellent english speaking and writing.
• International research experience.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years, with possibility for one year extension.
We offer
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20240438 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-09-03
For questions, please contact:
Professor Pernilla Wittung-Stafshedepernilla.wittung@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
