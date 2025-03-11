Postdoc - Structural Batteries from Waste-Derived Carbon Fibers
2025-03-11
About the position
We are seeking a postdoctoral researcher to join our team at Chalmers University of Technology. Your project will be part of the activities on Structural battery composites at Chalmers. Chalmers has pioneered this research for more than one decade. The research is performed in an interdisciplinary team across Chalmers and at our partner universities KTH the Royal Institute of Technology and Imperial College London. Currently, the teams at the three universities comprise approximately 40 people. The project is funded by Chalmers Energy Area of Advance. The postdoc position is a two year full-time position.
Batteries in electric vehicles constitute a large part of their weight, without providing any load-bearing functionality. A structural battery, on the other hand, is one that works as both a power source and as construction material in for example the car body, aircraft interior, etc. This is coined as "massless" energy storage, because in essence the battery's weight vanishes when it becomes part of the load-bearing structure.
About the research project
The research will be conducted within the Department of Industrial and Materials Science (IMS) at Chalmers University of Technology, a leading environment for materials innovation and sustainable engineering solutions. The department brings together expertise in materials design, advanced manufacturing, and mechanical engineering, with a strong focus on interdisciplinary research and industrial collaboration. The Division of Material and Computational Mechanics, where the project is based, specializes in advanced material modeling, experimental characterization, and process optimization, with applications including lightweight structural materials and energy storage technologies.
A key aspect of the project is the direct collaboration with Deakin University, particularly through its Carbon Nexus facility, which provides access to state-of-the-art precursor spinning and carbonization lines. This partnership ensures a strong link between material synthesis and structural performance evaluation. Additionally, the research will be conducted in close cooperation with the Department of Technology Management and Economics (TME) at Chalmers, which will lead the life cycle assessment (LCA) aspects of the project. By repurposing waste acrylic fabrics into carbon fibers for structural batteries, the research aligns with key priorities in sustainable energy storage and electrified transport. Structural batteries are an emerging class of multifunctional materials that integrate energy storage with load-bearing capabilities, enabling lightweight and space-efficient solutions for applications such as electric vehicles and aerospace.
The research environment at IMS fosters innovation through a combination of experimental work, computational modeling, and sustainability assessments, ensuring a holistic approach to material development. The successful candidate will join a dynamic research team and contribute to the advancement of sustainable battery technologies, addressing both fundamental scientific challenges and real-world implementation.
Main responsibilities
As a postdoctoral researcher in this project, you will conduct material characterization using techniques such as scanning electron microscopy (SEM) for morphology analysis, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) for surface chemistry evaluation, and Raman spectroscopy to assess graphitization.
You will fabricate and test structural battery electrodes by integrating the produced carbon fibers with solid-state polymer electrolytes. This involves optimizing electrode processing techniques such as slurry coating, vacuum infiltration, and hot pressing to ensure good electrochemical performance and mechanical integrity. Electrochemical characterization will be performed using cyclic voltammetry (CV), electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), and galvanostatic cycling to evaluate charge storage capability, ionic conductivity, and cycling stability. Mechanical properties will be assessed using tensile testing and dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA) to understand how the material behaves under load.
A key responsibility is the development of a structure-function relationship, linking carbon fiber processing conditions to performance in structural batteries. You will use image analysis techniques and porosity measurements, including nitrogen sorption experiments, to evaluate material morphology. To complement experimental work, you will collaborate with computational researchers for modeling ion transport and mechanical deformation in structural battery composites.
Who we are looking for
To qualify for the position, you must hold a doctoral degree in Materials Science, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Applied Physics, or a related field awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline.
Since communication of knowledge results towards academic and industrial partners is a central part of the work, communicative skills in English (oral as well as in writing) are vital. Furthermore, it will also be expected that you can take on responsibilities within the project, have the ability to take own initiatives and, when needed, work independently. At the same time, being a successful researcher also involves working with others as well as disseminating the results within existing and new networks, both within academia but also to industry and society. Therefore, networking skills, team work skills and quality assurance are important.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two to three years.
Application procedure
To apply, please go to: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=13774
Application deadline: 27 April, 2025
For questions please contact:
Assistant professor Johanna Xu, Material and Computational MechanicsJohannax@chalmers.se
Professor Leif Asp, Material and Computational Mechanics,leif.asp@chalmers.se Ersättning
