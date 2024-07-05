Portfolio Manager, PHE
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-07-05
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
About us
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Business Unit Food Heat Transfer is looking for a PHE Portfolio Officer located in its global centre located in Lund, Sweden.
About the Position
You will be supporting the commercial success of our portfolio of GPHE and BHE by:
* Leading the launch of our new models in the Alfa Laval Hygienic line.
* Leading strategic projects to further sharpen our offering.
* Supporting and guiding our colleagues in the sales companies in the daily business.
This is a great position if you have a plate heat exchanger background and looking for a career closer to our sales & business organization.
What you know?
* You clearly understand mechanical ingredients and components of plate heat exchangers.
* You communicate fluently in English, and perhaps in another language.
* You thrive in cross-team collaboration.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
You will also have the opportunity to work with different cultures and people around the world, as the responsibility for this role is global.
For further information please contact
Erdem Karakas, Manager Global Channel Business Team,
For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 46 2891664
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 709 366985
Please submit your application as soon as possible but no later than July 16th, 2024 as we review applications continually. Applications sent directly via email will be deleted without notice, in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "975c9385e1e91ed2". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Jobbnummer
8790689