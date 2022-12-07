Portfolio Manager
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
At ABB Process Industries we are offering a range of solutions within automation, electrification and digital solutions. The fourth industrial revolution is here and we at ABB have decided to be at the forefront of this new industrial era. We see a trend of expanding growth with electrification and process automation as emerging markets.
As Portfolio Manager you are driving sustainable industrial transformation by enabling Solutions and Service to leverage ABB digital technologies and ABB domain expertise to improve productivity and safety for ABB customers. As owner of the service portfolio you are driving growth of our Service business with a strategic road-map for digital platforms and services by leveraging market, price and customer segmentation as well as local competency build-up with clear connection to global ABB delivery capacity achieving maximum value for our customers.
This position reports to Service Manager.
Your responsibilities
Market & white spot analysis for service portfolio
Business and cost model including packaging/bundling of services & solutions
Plan and perform training of local sales and operations resources leveraging global and local resources
Adapt global sales material
Adapt or define and maintain globally/locally defined delivery processes and documents
Plan and execute sales and marketing campaigns using social media and other channels
Single point of contact for Global Product Manager for advanced services
Your background
You are customer focused and service oriented.
You have a good ability to build and motivate a cross-functional team in a matrix organisation.
You are forward-thinking in digital transformation with good knowledge about global trends and changes to customer behavior.
You understand how new technologies can be applied by the industry and what future digital services that can strengthen the ABB position.
You have great interpersonal skills, are highly collaborative and used to managing uncertainty in complex issues and differing views.
You have a high delivery capacity, with the ability to work effectively under time pressure, while at the same time providing support and advise.
You have excellent written and oral communication skills with English and Swedish being a requirement.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Kim Salsbring, +46 910-77 08 24, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +4621-34 21 48; Unionen: Joakim Broström, +4684-77 91 39; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621-34 23 25. All other questions can be directed to Recruitment Consultant Tobias Nilsson, +46 708-21 53 31.
This role is varied, challenging and rewarding. Apply today and help us change the course of an entire industry. Welcome to apply the latest by January 10, 2023. Please note that selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the last day of application.
