Portfolio Manager - English
2024-07-25
ABOUT THE TASK
To work for Save the Children is to make a difference. As an employee at Save the Children, you know that your work contributes to making the world a better place för children and young people, and you are surrounded by dedicated colleagues who share common values. With us, you have the opportunity to both develop and be challenged.
The Portfolio Manager (PM) role is part of the International Program Department at Save the Children Sweden (SCS),and within that, of the regional team responsible forAsia andLatin America andCaribbean team. This role will be primarlyresponsible for Asia but can be allocated to other portfolios depending on needs.
Currently SCS Asia team supports Save the Children International (SCI) operations and programs of SC regional and country offices across the region, this includes active programs in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines,Sri Lanka andThailand. The team works in Stockholm, Alvik, and consists of 6 members with an extended team includning collegues working within fundraising, advocacy, technical thematic expertise, communication and finance teams.
The Portfolio Manager will be overall responsible for management of programmes under his/her geographic area and has budget responsibility for awards up to 10m SEK. In this specific case we are seeking a Portfolio Manager for Bangladesh, however based on need the PM will provide support within and beyond the specific regional teams.
Main responsibilities include oversight of grants and awards, acting as a process lead for proposals and reporting, coordinating with internal and external stakeholders such as: country offices, regional offices and other member offices to ensure alignment with Country Strategic Plans and SC Sweden's (SCS) annual plans. He/she is responsible for managing the full lifecycle of grants from design to closeout.
The Portfolio Manager oversees compliance monitoring and quality assurance of result reporting, including supporting on audits. He supports prepositioning and donor engagement and contributes with contextual insights to communication, advocacy, and new business models.
AS Portfolio Manager, youensures that projects areimplemented with quality, on time against budget; youcoordinate and have continuesdialogue with Country Offices related to SCS existing and future portfolio engagement. You fulfill award management in accordance with the Award Management process and you coordinate with relevant colleagues to secure sustainable funding in line with SCI and SCS strategic priorities and give support inanalysis and input to communication, advocacy and new business models.
ARE YOU OUR NEW COLLEAGUE? To succeed in the role, we expect applicants to have the following qualifications:
Academic degree within relevant field and/or equivalent professional experience
International experience from development and/or humanitarian work
Experience in proposal writing, reporting coordination as well as budgeting in English language.
Experience in working with/in Asia (particularly Bangladesh and/or Myanmar).
Demonstrated ability to work in a changing, multi-cultural environment and establish effective working relationships
Demonstrated experience in working with donors such as ECHO, SIDA and UN agencies.
It is an advantegeous ifyou have:
Demostrated experience in project and/or grant management within the non-profit sector
Experience in working/volunteer with/for children and/or refugees.
Understanding of human rights and international humanitarian law.
Other languages such as Spanish, French, Asian languages are an asset.
You need to be willingto travel to the region you work withat least once a year and you need to have a valid work permit in Sweden to be eligible for the position.
As a person you work according to a clear process, organizes and plan your work well, complete what is started and meet deadlines.You are cooperative and acts as part of the broader team and include others. You have an ability to see what needs to be prioritized, are efficient and uses resources to best achieve results.Furthermore, You find effective and simple solutions to problems that arise in order to achieve our goals for children. Analyzes and solves problems without missing the long term strategies, sees logic and connections in complex informations or environments as well as beeing detailorientated.
At Save the Children, we are proud of our shared values that unite and guide us in our important work.
DOES IT SOUND INTERESTING?The role is a permanent position with 6 months initial probationary periodat our office in the Alvik, Stockholm. Starting date as soon as possible. Here you will find information about our employment conditions. If you have any questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Luisa D'Auria, on Luisa.DAuria@rb.se
.We look forward to receiving your application by August 4, 2024.
As we have an anonymous recruitment process, we ask you not to provide personal information when answering any selection questions. We only use CVs and not personal letters in the application. Please also remember not to name attached files with personal data. As part of our recruitment process, we may use tests in the selection process to ensure a more objective and inclusive recruitment process.
Save the Children should reflect the equality we work for in society and strive for diversity and differences. Therefore, we welcome a wide range of skills, perspectives and experiences in this recruitment. Save the Children is careful to be a safe workplace for children and adults and asks for an extract from the criminal record in connection with employment. All employees are expected to follow our important guidelines on safety and security for all, as well as our values and ethical guidelines. Read more about these important guidelines, HERE.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rädda Barnens Riksförbund
, http://www.rb.se Arbetsplats
Rädda Barnen Kontakt
Lena Windahl lena.windahl@rb.se 08-698 91 06
8812446