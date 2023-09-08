Portfolio Manager - Aftermarket Technology
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Portfolio Manager - Aftermarket Technology
Are you looking for new challenges and work in a dynamic area, combining market needs with technical knowledge, to manage, prioritize and develop a high-tech portfolio within Aftermarket Technology?
If yes! This might be the perfect position for you as we are now looking for our Portfolio Manager in Aftermarket Technology.
Apply here!
Position Description
The Portfolio manager drives high quality, effective product change portfolio management within the Aftermarket Technology (AMT) department. Which means AMT own initiated Epics, as well as initiatives done by other Group Trucks Technology (GTT) product streams and Volvo Group Business Areas, by being the AMT representative in various forums.
Responsibilities as Portfolio Manager:
Manage portfolio governance structure to ensure successful portfolio execution, including preparation for and facilitation of prioritization, reporting of support capacity & budget planning process.
Drive and continuously improve the Aftermarket Technology (AMT) Stream portfolio and the Group Trucks Technology (GTT) portfolio affecting Aftermarket Technology department
Coordinate the roadmap of aftermarket services in collaboration with the Volvo Group Brands and Strategic Product Planning, anchoring priorities with focus on the value creation for the Brands and their customers. This includes the Epic structure, preparation for decisions and the financing of them in collaboration with AMT Product Owners.
Secure AMT inputs to GTT Program Increment (PI) planning as well as that GTT priorities are provided as inputs to the AMT functions PI planning.
Delivery precision is part of our strategy, and the portfolio manager has a key role in it to increase clarity and efficiency. This is achieved by having a consistent and complete AMT portfolio, documented in JIRA; preparing Program Increment (PI) planning kick off, and coordinating the Agile Release Trains (ART) PI achievements and blockers, as well as the coming PI outcome. You coach, support and train team members on delivery precision and concerned systems as needed and become key-User of JIRA in AMT to secure data quality in the planning and reporting tools and systems
Who are we?
Aftermarket Technology (AMT) is a global entity working to secure customer loyalty and to maximize the uptime of the vehicles for Volvo Group Trucks brands. Customers' success is our focus.
With innovative technologies and business models increasing in importance at high speed, the transportation and infrastructure industries are changing more and at a higher pace than ever before. We are accelerating the evolution of aftermarket technical solutions to drive our industry forward.
We have offices in five of the main Volvo Group Trucks Technology locations and we are a truly global organization.
You will belong to the Quality, Strategy and Process (QSP) team and actively contribute to our operational excellence and end-user satisfaction in the Aftermarket area.
Who are we looking for?
As a person you are courageous, structured and target oriented in the way of working, self-driven, can network & manage a wide range of stakeholders effectively.
And to be successful in the role as Portfolio Manager, we believe that you have:
Ability to see the big picture, make priorities, and good at structure information
A strong customer and end-user mindset
Minimum of bachelor's degree in engineering, finance, business administration or equivalent
You have several years of experience in product development, automotive or in aftermarket business.
Experience in agile way of working, Azure DevOps, JIRA, or Confluence tools
Experience in strategic portfolio management and financial skills are an advantage
Knowledge of Aftermarket Business and understanding of the Volvo Group processes are a merit.
Excellent communication skills/fluent in English
This job is all about collaboration, we believe that you are a team player and that your leadership is defined by your ability to engage, lead, and coach cross-functionally. You have the skills to build trust and long-lasting interdependent relationships across organizations.
You foster an innovative and competitive culture.
You work with simplicity, empowerment, accountability and are dependable, and responsible.
You live the Volvo Group Values with high integrity and trust. Your negotiation, networking and perseverance skills will be key assets to interface with engineering, brands and GTx departments.
You always aim to optimize the ways of working, what is best for the customer and the Volvo Group.
What do we do?
Active in all R&D (Research & Development) activities, AMT focus is the following:
For each vehicle launched on the market, we engineer solutions securing workshop autonomy, maintenance efficiency and maintenance effectiveness. We deliver Diagnostic solutions, operations and procedures, Spare Parts assortment and information, Repair and Maintenance Solutions, Service Planning, Special Tools, and Standard Times.
We are engaged in future technologies for both vehicles and uptime services. We are focusing on trucks as software, electromobility, automated vehicles, connectivity, digitalization, and predictive care for our customers.
We are accountable for the maintainability of the vehicles: with a clear repair strategy in mind, we influence the design and the technology choices. We make our vehicles and components easy to diagnose, maintain and repair. We improve the vehicle uptime, customers' success and thus the Volvo Group profitability.
What can we offer?
We can offer you an exciting and global working environment which will give you valuable experience that will contribute to your future development within the Volvo Group. You will get the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from diverse cultures and to influence the development of our future technologies.
For more information please contact:
Guilherme Soares, Head of Quality, Strategy and Process +46 7655 35881.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8096143