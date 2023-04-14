Portfolio Leader Services
2023-04-14
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
The aim of this role is to lead a coordinated implementation and reporting of the yearly market deployment strategies based on the BU's 3YP. Lead the analysis of Services' portfolio's lifecycle management for all categories, triggering needed actions. Secure that all identified activities are managed according to the SLM process and tools. Translate global into locally relevant value propositions. Coordinate and lead the communication process of the annual pricing cycle. Lead capability build up for our operational marketing teams and customers in collaboration with our Communications teams.
This position is located preferably in Lund, Sweden or UK but flexible within EMEA. This is a temporary position for one year.
What you will do
Lead the development, implementation and reporting of one-year operational plan based on 3-year plan developed by BU together with the Services sales team and Services Solutions teams.
Manage the region's NPI (new product introductions) using SLM process and tools.
Opportunity management funnel & regular performance review plus the use of methodologies such as hotspots, customer journey etc. to determine desired positioning, current gaps and market needs to file a CSN for new product development or local adaptation.
Lead the approval process and deployment of local adaptation using SLM process.
Secure availability of local global value proposition through customer value calculations and propositions and hand off to sales team.
Work with BI&A team to assimilate competitor information and enrich pricing, CSN and value propositions.
Collaborate with packaging & processing to ensure service opportunity is captured and included as soon as an NPI is identified through smart sales, NPI dashboard, etc.
Lead the coordination of the market pricing cycles with Services Director, based on sales management inputs, and price simulation carried out by the sales support specialist. Prepare the communication for the pricing once it is confirmed by services director
Cascade the services solutions portfolio roadmap to front office teams and where relevant, include packaging solutions portfolio. Be responsible for promoting the end-to-end mindset. Decide the timing and content of internal and external webinars. Have a clear hand off to communication teams for coordination with agencies and actual hosting of events.
We believe you have
University / college Degree (Bachelor or Master degree in Business, Operations management or Technical Subjects)
3-5 years of experience in Commercial or Technical field (Marketing & Project Experience is a plus e.g. regarding new product implementations, involved in tasks like time plan preparation and similar)
Technical Service product portfolio expertise
Knowledge about pricing & commercial conditions
Business awareness
Customer Focus
Value based selling
Fluency in English, Swedish is a plus
Personal qualifications:
Strong drive, pro-active attitude
Collaboration drive
Customer service orientation
Strong organizational skills
Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills
Team player in a multicultural and international team
Problem solving
Able to work under pressure
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-04-28
To know more about the position contact Umari Chaudhry at +92 423989157
If you need any information about your application, please contact the recruiter Susanne Stålring at +46 46 36 3919.
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320.
