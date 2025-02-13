Portfolio Leader
Are you a passionate textile lover?
In Range Area Home textiles & Rugs, we develop a beautiful and affordable textiles range to transform a living space into a personal home that is smart, functional, healthy and sustainable. We're looking for someone who shares our passion for patterns, colors and materials. Welcome to the soft opportunity of textiles, filled with both emotional and commercial loveliness.
We are now looking for a dedicated and business minded Portfolio Leader to join us in RA Home textile and Rugs.
As a Portfolio Leader in the Range Area (RA) you lead the co-creation of the HFB-plan and the connected HFB project portfolio. You are responsible for the navigation of the HFB portfolio, ensuring movements towards set portfolio strategies and direction. You will report to the Range Area Manager (RAM) and be part of the Range Area management team.
You work together with the Range Area Management, you ensure that the Range Area portfolio delivers to the IKEA Range & Communication strategy. You facilitate the creation and the delivery of the assigned portfolio through a strong collaboration across teams, and communicate it in a relevant, clear, and structured way.
You assess the Range Area portfolio from a fact based, holistic and strategic perspective, connecting it to the total value chain. Business analysis, risk assessment and scenario planning enable you to make recommendations for the right business decisions.
Furthermore, you have strong knowledge and understanding of the IKEA processes connected to product development. You also have a good understanding of IKEA business model as well as knowledge about our value chain.
You have proven business leadership from project- or portfolio management and you are grounded in IKEA culture and values. You are a strong communicator creating engagement towards common goals and good at building trustful relations with multiple stakeholders. You love to identify and capture business opportunities, have a good understanding of customer needs and how that translates into a product.
You also have a curious mindset; you see challenges as opportunities for development. You are a strong team player, decisive, good at organizing and planning work in a collaborative way. Proven leadership skills, leading team of peers and colleagues towards common goals and analytical skill creating insights on strategic, tactical, and operational level. Fluent in English both written and verbally.
This is a permanent position and placed in Älmhult. We believe that your presence with the team and working majority of the time in the workplace is important
We look forward to receiving your application. Please upload your CV and include your responses to the following two questions - in English, no later than February 23th 2025. Please keep your answers short and concise:
What do you believe is your contribution to this position?
What values and strengths will come through in your leadership?
