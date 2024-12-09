PLM Specialist
If you're ready to have an impact in a career that makes a difference, Mölnlycke could be your next step. You'll be helping to equip medical professionals around the world with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll be developing yourself in a global environment with an inspirational culture, with lots of opportunities. All the while building a successful career, with real purpose.
Mölnlycke is now looking for a PLM Specialist within Operational Excellence, with the mission to manage change for excellence and take tactical and operational decisions, related to the usability of Global PML system, documentation and training.
In this position you'll be stationed at our new headquarters at GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health!
In this position
This is a great opportunity to develop best practice for Mölnlycke PLM way of working supporting the internal and external requirements, reflecting needs and requirements of the Business Areas and corporate functions.
You'll drive improved ways of working in how to use our PLM system and assure that best practice way of working is being implemented and you'll develop and deliver training and support to PLM users globally.
To succeed in this role you'll have to be an agile, social and result oriented people person.
The PLM specialist is accountable for
Set standards & improve/challenge standards related to PLM way of working.
Managing the PLM key user community
Facilitating, directing questions, escalations to Business Governance
Secure best practice sharing within & between stakeholders
Contribute with input to backlog grooming for PLM implementations
Secure that business requirements are prioritised appropriately in the PLM development backlog.
Perform UAT (User Acceptance Test) for new/improved functionalities in PLM system
Applicable dialogue with PLM-related suppliers.
Govern & support PLM related RFCs (Request For Change)
What you'll need
Minimum 5 years in relevant business area
Minimum bachelor's degree in engineering or Life Sciences or equivalent business experience
Experience from working in PLM, CAD, ERP-systems and managing product master data
Experience from working in medical device, health care industry is an advantage Knowledge with design control related to medical devices (e.g ISO 13485/ CFR part 820)
Good written and oral communication skills
Excellent communication skills
Good knowledge of product data structures and modelling.
Decision making capabilities
Proactive and customer centric
Social, agile and result oriented
What you'll get
Wellness benefits
Flexible working hours
Great colleagues in a global company
An open, friendly and fair working atmosphere
Competitive compensation package including company pension plan, bonus, company health care
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
At Molnlycke diversity is not just a vision, but our strength. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace that values and celebrates the power of diversity. At the heart of our commitment is the belief that diversity fuels innovation, creativity and problem-solving. We invite you to be a part of a team where authenticity is embraced, and every employee, regardless of background or any other traits, experiences a true sense of belonging. Your attitude, drive, enthusiasm, and eagerness to learn are just as important to us as the requirements for the role.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes. Our business is organized in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health, and in early 2025 our headquarters will move there. Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916.
For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
and www.molnlycke.com/careers
