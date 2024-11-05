PLM Business Analyst - Gothenburg
We are looking for an experienced PLM Business Analyst for an assignment for our client in the automotive industry. The client is preparing for their digital future and it involves multiple areas working in unison. A key factor for success is establishing a platform that empowers teams to quickly deliver integrated digital services that enhance and complement their vehicles, unlock new business models, and accelerate innovation across the company. This development is driven by a human-centered approach, leveraging Agile and DevOps practices within Manufacturing and Plant Engineering under Manufacturing and Supply Chain Digital.
What's in it for you?
Our client provides a vibrant, team-oriented workplace where your skills will be key to advancing their PLM processes. As a PLM Business Analyst, you'll have the chance to:
• Engage with cutting-edge PLM tools.
• Lead innovation in PLM, digital manufacturing, and simulation.
• Work alongside agile teams, promoting a culture of ongoing improvement.
• Play a part in the growth and success of a progressive company within the automotive industry.
Your Role:
As a PLM Business Analyst, you will:
• Work closely with cross-functional teams to gather business requirements and offer insights for PLM solutions within manufacturing processes.
• Serve as the bridge between business stakeholders and technical teams, ensuring requirements are clearly understood.
• Design PLM solutions with a focus on Siemens PLM software, including Teamcenter, Active Workspace, and Easy Plan.
• Work alongside agile teams to implement, tailor, and configure our PLM solutions, ensuring they integrate smoothly with both new and current systems.
• Apply business analysis expertise specifically in PLM and digital manufacturing.
• Leverage your automotive industry experience to enhance efficiency and foster innovation within PLM processes.
Requirements
• A university degree or equivalent practical experience.
• Demonstrated experience as a PLM Business Analyst within a manufacturing setting.
• Strong understanding of automotive manufacturing development processes, ideally with experience from the client.
• Proficiency in Siemens PLM software, including Teamcenter, Teamcenter Manufacturing, Active Workspace, and Easy Plan.
• Experience collaborating within agile teams, emphasizing iterative and cooperative development.
• Solid business understanding of the automotive industry, with insight into its unique challenges and opportunities.
• Skilled in using BMIDE for data model customization and configuration in Siemens Teamcenter.
• Proficient in English with excellent communication abilities.
Personal Skills
You are a driven and talented professional who brings:
• A strong enthusiasm for advancing innovation in PLM processes.
• Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
• The capacity to excel in a dynamic, fast-paced setting.
• A dedication to ongoing learning and development.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start: 2024-12-01
End: 2025-11-30
Deadline: ASAP
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: 0790 06 27 11
Selection and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
