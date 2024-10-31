Platform Engineer to evroc
Are you ready to take on the exciting challenge of developing next-generation cloud services? Join evroc in building Europe's first independently owned hyperscale cloud and become part of a team that values intellectual curiosity and motivation at its core.
About evrocAt evroc, we are building a secure, sovereign, and sustainable hyperscale cloud to reimagine the digital future of Europe.At the outset of our journey, we're not just building software; we're laying the groundwork for our technology solutions and how we'll operate as an engineering team. As we expand, the organisation of our teams and the specialisation into product areas hinge on these formative decisions. Coming on board now means you're not just coding - you're contributing directly to how we set ourselves up for success, how we tackle challenges, and how we define our engineering culture. This isn't just a job; it's a chance to leave an indelible mark on our technology, teams, culture, and ethos.
Location: Stockholm, 3 days in the officeJob type: Permanent position
What You'll Tackle
Build and design the foundational infrastructure for other engineering teams and customers to build on. Our team is responsible for automating the provisioning and setup of evroc's platform to ensure speed, reliability, and scalability.
Create Infrastructure-as-Code deployments and large scale cluster configurations for managing our networking, storage, and compute resources.
Seamlessly integrate and upkeep open-source components within our evolving tech stack.
Team up with fellow engineers to craft tailored solutions meeting our unique challenges.
Forge and refine tools that power team efficiency - this includes CI/CD, local development setups, build toolchains, and essential infrastructure.
Plot the roadmap for software component development, aligning with team priorities and vision.
Lead the charge in defining and achieving our technical benchmarks.
Skills We Value
Proficiency in distributed systems and Linux systems engineering.
Strong understanding of various infrastructure technologies, including virtualization, containerization, and cloud computing.
Coding in programming languages such as (but not exclusively) Golang or Rust.
Experience in building and enhancing compute, storage, and data platforms with exposure to open source products like Kubernetes, Knative, Ceph, Rook and the like.
Hands-on with infrastructure-as-code tools and automation, such as Terraform, Ansible, or Helm.
Familiarity with software build processes and secure supply systems, like OpenSSF.
Strong problem-solving and communication skills to effectively address complex platform engineering challenges.
evroc offerevroc offer a competitive salary and an equity package to attract the best. Whether it's the cosmopolitan allure of London, the vibrant Stockholm, or the Mediterranean charm of Sophia Antipolis, you're poised for an inspiring work environment and a captivating local culture!
At evroc, diversity is our strength. We champion an inclusive environment where every background - ethnicity, age, gender identity, beliefs, and culture - is celebrated.
Applicants must possess a valid work permit.
We look forward to your application!Please note that we do not accept applications via email, but if you have any questions, you can contact tyra.nguyen@edzagroup.se
