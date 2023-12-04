Platform Engineer | Inter Ikea Technology Services AB
2023-12-04
At IKEA, we aim to make healthy and sustainable choices affordable and accessible for all. To make that happen, we need people with imagination. People who know that everyone has a right to feel at home. People who share our vision of a better everyday life. Together we'll innovate the future of life at home through data, technology, retail, and home furnishing know-how. We need future architects, down-to-earth data scientists, unboxed engineers, cyber guardians, common sense makers and more! Are you one of them?
About the Area
IKEA Digital Engineering and Shared Platforms builds up, delivers, serves, and supports shared data and technology for the IKEA value chain. Together we build a digital foundation to enable our core business partners and franchisees to work more efficiently and create a rewarding customer experience in an omnichannel world.
About the Job
We are looking for 7 platform engineers, who are experienced in developing integrations in various Integration Technologies. If you are one of them, you are ready to work both individually and together with a team. You embrace this global working environment and opportunities and challenges that comes with it.
Your day-to-day work will require you to have extensive experience in the fundamentals of various Data Integration technologies. You will create and maintain integrations using Oracle SOA, OSB, ODI, Oracle SQL With possibilities to learn more integration technologies such as Kafka. You will be working in Agile DevOps teams, and providing support and guidance as needed to other junior developers within the development team encouraging good practices.
You will support projects and initiatives in developing data exchange needs. You work closely with integration patterns with our Solution Architects. You will require to estimate and plan the work with team in an agile/Scrum development environment.
You must have:
at least 5-7 years of experience in developing integrations in Oracle SOA, OSB and ODI
working experience of Integration technology platforms like Kafka, API/ Microservices, cloud integrations, MFT, Java, CI/CD development, or similar is a plus
have knowledge about architectural frameworks and various integration design patterns
experience working for, or with, an IKEA company is a plus
Good to have experience in tools such as GitHub or similar
have relevant formal education and /or certifications
understanding of Oracle Transport Management (ITM/OTM) is a plus
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö. We have internal preferred candidates for these roles.
Another thing fuelling our success is our values-based culture. While we are unique individuals with endless differences, something we share is our commitment to lead by example, work together, find better ways and to get things done. We believe in life-long learning, where we all play a part in helping each other (and our business) grow.
Interested? Send us your CV in English, by 15-Dec-23.
