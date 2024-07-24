Platform Engineer
2024-07-24
After some exciting movements in our team, we are pleased to share a wonderful opportunity for a Developer to be part of Inter IKEA in Sweden! You can join us as a Platform Engineer, working in our Development Platform team as part of Operations Management!
You will be a part of a large high performing team, creating innovative solutions for our well established developer community across IKEA globally! We deliver incredible development experiences and create efficiencies for our many colleagues. If you are an experienced full stack developer, who is passionate about setting up infrastructure in Azure for API management then this could be a super interesting role for you!
About you
For the success of this role, we are seeking expert knowledge and experience in the software development domain. More specifically in the API design, development and management area including API security and Quality of service policies. Additionally, you will have extensive knowledge and experience in Azure cloud technology and the Microsoft stack. Finally, you should have knowledge of Agile and DevOps methodology including an understanding about how developer behaviours and what it takes to deliver a great developer experience!
In addition to the above, it's expected that you can communicate in a clear and understandable way, making complex and digital topics easily understandable for the development community. Having good analytical skills combined with being structured and organized is preferable. Also, deliver results through involving, engaging people and collaborating with others. You will be part of a platform team that together define, provide, monitor, follow up and continuously improve and optimize the platform to ensure a relevant, work- and cost efficient, available, scalable, and maintainable platform.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills, and experiences would be valuable:
• Experienced in setting up infrastructure in Azure for API Management, Container Apps, or AKS.
• Secondary: Previously worked in an API management domain, with additional experience in support roles being advantageous.
• Preferably proficient in full-stack development with TypeScript, React and Node.js, preferably with Backstage experience.
• Be passionate about delivering high quality software, and a passion of bringing together people, process and tools to successfully get it delivered.
• Be knowledgable about platform engineering practices, architecture concepts and designs.
• Be curious, eager to find better ways and can collaborate with others to bring people together to develop good practices and drive continuous improvement and be brave to challenge the present, with a vision and a plan for the future.
• Be relentless in acquiring new knowledge and skills and champions new methods, tools and processes to improve performance.
• Ability to understand the complexity of IKEA business and the role of technology as an integrated part of the business
• Be transparent and have a good ability to communicate technical concepts and processes clearly at an appropriate level to team members, stakeholders and suppliers
• Experience in taking the lead in implementing the technical roadmap for the Platform.
• Safeguard compliance and consistency related to relevant digital frameworks, principles, guidelines, policies and standards.
• An understanding of how the platform interacts with other platforms/ systems and being able to provide technical solutions in relation to other platforms.
The job includes navigating in a complex ecosystem of digital products, platforms, organisations, way of working, processes, etc. where developing software in an efficient way is what matters most.
About the Area
Operations Management works with operations teams across Inter IKEA to lead and develop the overall IKEA operating model and enable strategic movements towards IKEA goals. It includes teams for business insights, capability and process development, strategy and roadmap, data and technology.
We have chosen to organise our work in a product paradigm where we are building empowered teams that have the privilege to take responsibility while being supported by servant leaders.
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think differently, act differently, and work differently as well. We like to break conventions and make inventions. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plantballs that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. And it has been keeping our co-workers going for over 80 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home. Maybe you can help us?
Additional Information
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and will be based in Malmö. This role sits in Operations Management.
The closing date for this role is Monday 5th August 2024.
