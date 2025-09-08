Platform Development Manager
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Datajobb / Lund
2025-09-08
Alfa Laval is currently on a digital transformation journey. As part of this transformation, we are adjusting our organization to better reflect the whole scope of our work. We are therefore looking for a Platform Development Manager that will be a key player in a successful journey.
Who you are
We are looking for a colleague with strong background in IT and good interpersonal skills, who will guide and lead others in our transformation journey. To succeed in this role, you are structured and driven, with the ability to see the big picture and have experience with agile methodologies like Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe). You have experience with development and provisioning of platforms that other teams can develop their solutions on. You have a curious mind, and keep up with technological development and practices, and apply those pragmatically with focus on business value.
About the job
As our Platform Development Manager, you will be responsible for line management of the teams being a part of our internal Agile Release Train (ART). You will have line managers responsible for individual competence areas reporting to you.
Product Managers own the scope and prioritization of development within our ART, and will continue to lead in that capacity. Your role will be to collaborate closely with them, providing alignment and support as they shape and refine their roadmaps.
You will be responsible for ensuring that the teams within your area have proper competence and capacity in order to deliver on the roadmaps defined together with Product Managers. This means ensuring that the teams within your area have a good working environment and that all colleagues can continue their individual development.
As the Product Development Manager, you will be a part of the Foundation Area Platform & Governance Management Team and will therefore be part of the overall transformation journey within this organization. This will include translating the Group Digital Ambition to goals and initiatives within the whole Foundation Area as well as within our internal ART.
You will also collaborate with Product Managers and Product Owners within Group Digital to ensure that development within the ART is of high quality and aligned with other Value Streams.
Our teams are spread in various geographic locations so your job will include traveling.
What you know
You have very good understanding and experience with Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) and understand the intended split of responsibilities within Line Management and Product Management.
You have experience in similar roles, in international and multi-cultural environments and are keen on working with various cultures and understand cultural differences.
You have the ability to translate business strategies, objectives and processes into goals and initiatives within your area.
You have experience in ITIL and understand how DevOps can be applied in this context.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success. Ersättning
