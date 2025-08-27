Plant Manager
SEM AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Åmål Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Åmål
2025-08-27
, Säffle
, Bengtsfors
, Grums
, Mellerud
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SEM AB i Åmål
, Karlstad
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
SEM AB develops and produces products that reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transport vehicles. Our vision is to contribute with profitable products that carry us towards a fossil-free society. We convert knowledge into products. Innovation, competence and determination make us successful. The focus is on electronic ignition systems for engines powered by renewable fuels. Our customers are world leaders.
We are certified according to IATF, ISO 14001 and 45001. The company was founded in 1915 and has a turnover of approximately 500 million. We currently have approximately 140 employees in Åmål. SEM AB is part of PHINIA group.
We are seeking a visionary and results-oriented Plant Manger to lead our plant in Åmal, Sweden. The ideal candidate will possess exceptional leadership skills, strategic acumen, and a proven track record of driving operational excellence and business growth within the automotive industry.
Key responsibilities
Strategic Leadership:
• Develop and implement strategic plans to achieve the company's goals and objectives in alignment with the overall vision and mission.
• Drive innovation and continuous improvement initiatives to maintain a competitive edge in the automotive market.
• Identify new business opportunities and strategic partnerships to expand market presence and enhance revenue streams.
Operational Management:
• Oversee day-to-day operations, ensuring efficiency, quality, and compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.
• Optimize operational processes and workflows to maximize productivity and minimize costs while maintaining high-quality standards.
• Foster a culture of excellence, teamwork, and accountability among employees, promoting a positive work environment conducive to innovation and growth.
Financial Management:
• Develop and manage annual budgets, financial forecasts, and financial performance metrics to ensure sustainable growth and profitability.
• Monitor financial performance and key performance indicators (KPIs), implementing corrective actions as needed to achieve financial targets and objectives.
• Evaluate investment opportunities and capital allocation decisions to optimize resource utilization and enhance shareholder value.
Stakeholder Engagement:
• Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, partners, shareholders, and regulatory authorities.
• Represent the company in external forums, industry associations, and community events to enhance brand visibility and reputation.
• Act as a spokesperson for the company, effectively communicating its vision, values, and achievements to internal and external audiences.
People Leadership:
• Lead, mentor, and develop a high-performing team of professionals, fostering a culture of collaboration, empowerment, and continuous learning.
• Set clear performance expectations and goals for employees, providing regular feedback, coaching, and recognition to drive individual and team success.
• Create a supportive and inclusive work environment that attracts and retains top talent.
What we're looking for
Education/Experience:
• Bachelor's degree in business administration, Engineering, or a related field.
• Master's degree in business administration (MBA) preferred.
Key Job Skills:
• Proven experience (10+ years) in senior leadership roles within the automotive industry, with a strong track record of success in driving business growth and operational excellence.
• Deep understanding of automotive manufacturing processes, technologies, and market dynamics, with a focus on quality, efficiency, and innovation.
• Strong financial acumen and analytical skills, with the ability to develop and manage budgets, financial forecasts, and performance metrics.
• Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to engage and influence a diverse range of stakeholders.
• Strategic thinker with a results-driven mindset, capable of setting and executing ambitious strategic plans while effectively managing operational priorities.
• Demonstrated leadership capabilities, including the ability to inspire and motivate teams, build consensus, and drive organizational change.
• Proven ability to navigate complex business environments and effectively manage risk, ambiguity, and uncertainty.
• Fluency in English
Key competencies
· Action Oriented
• Building Effective Teams
• Business Acumen
• Dealing with Ambiguity
• Demonstrating self-awareness.
• Drive for Results
• Interpersonal Savvy
• Managing Vision and Purpose
• Motivating Others
• Priority Setting
Inför rekryteringsarbetet så har SEM AB tagit ställning till rekryteringskanaler och marknadsföring. Vi undanber oss därför alla erbjudanden om annonserings- och rekryteringshjälp i samband med denna annons. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-14
E-post: mnordstrom@phinia.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sem AB
(org.nr 556023-5748)
Magnetgatan 1 (visa karta
)
662 21 ÅMÅL Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
SEM AB Kontakt
Personalchef
Karin Hensing khensing@phinia.com 0705-907840 Jobbnummer
9479446