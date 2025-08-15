Plant Controller/Finance Manager, Skara
2025-08-15
Ready for your next challenge?
We are currently seeking a highly skilled and motivated Plant Controller / Finance Manager to join our leadership team at the Skara plant. This is a key role in a newly structured company, offering the chance to make real impact, shape financial strategies, and grow alongside the business.
Your mission
As Plant Controller/Financial Manager, you'll be a strategic partner to the Plant General Manager, leading the financial agenda and contributing to all key decisions at the plant. You'll be an active member of the plant leadership team and responsible for financial performance, planning and reporting, while also leading and developing a high-performing finance team.
Responsibilities
Full financial ownership of the plant's income statement and balance sheet - P&L, balance sheet, cash flow
Lead budgeting, forecasting, and monthly closings
Drive profitability through product/customer analysis, cost control, and process improvement
Be a key player in capital investment decisions and long-term planning (LRP)
Represent the plant in financial matters at regional and European levels
Partner with cross-functional teams to identify cost savings and growth opportunities
Ensure compliance with audits, accounting standards, and corporate policies
Lead and inspire the finance team with clear direction and continuous development
Candidate Profile
We are seeking a candidate with a high level of education and a degree in economics combined with solid financial management experience from a similar industry and operational scale, preferably from the automotive industry. You have held a finance leadership role in a manufacturing environment for at least five years, and you bring a proven track record of successfully leading and implementing projects, financial methodologies, and end-to-end process improvements. Experience in driving change and developing new structures in mid-sized production facilities is highly valued.You possess a deep understanding of both near-term objectives and long-term financial planning and have consistently demonstrated your ability to meet strategic goals. Familiarity with operations involving complex material flows and a large workforce is essential. Your ability to collaborate, communicate, and influence stakeholders at all levels of the organization is a key strength. Fluency in both spoken and written English and Swedish is required.
Why join us?
This is more than a finance role - it's a chance to be a true business partner and make a difference. You'll step into a dynamic environment with room to grow, influence decisions, and help shape the plant's future.
Application
If you have any questions about the position, please feel free to contact our recruiter Monika Psag-Milicic at +46 734 116 854 or monika.psag-milicic@pn.se
If you have any questions about the position, please feel free to contact our recruiter Monika Psag-Milicic at +46 734 116 854 or monika.psag-milicic@pn.se. We apply continuous selection, and the position may be filled before the final application date. Therefore, we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
