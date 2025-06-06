Planner
The Planner applies their conceptual knowledge of Planning/Scheduling and, with a moderate level of guidance and direction from colleagues and leadership, is responsible for solving a range of straightforward Planning/Scheduling problems. They will be responsible for analyzing practical solutions using standard procedures and building knowledge of the company, processes, and customers. The Planner understands key business drivers and applies this knowledge to solve problems in straightforward situations by analyzing possible solutions using technical experience, judgment, and precedents.
Responsibilities for Internal Candidates
Develop and maintain logically linked level 3 and level 4 activity EPFCIC schedules, for offshore and onshore projects in the Oil and Gas Industry, according to precedence flow diagrams, using best practices and under the supervision of Senior Planners
Produce workforce histograms and progress and quantity curves in connection with the schedules
Maintain and review the sequence of Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication, Construction, Installation, Hook-Up, and Commissioning, and other operations for control of critical path and overall project durations
Elevate and expedite operations that are delaying the schedule and analyze changes to the schedule to meet unforeseen conditions
Prepare lists of required resources, materials, tools, and equipment for input into Work Packages
In-depth knowledge of advanced work package principles and management
Develop, resource load, level, and update activities in alignment with earned value management systems
Qualifications for Internal Candidates
Associate's Degree or Bachelor's Degree in Project Management/Engineering/Construction/Business Management or equivalent combinations of technical training or experience required
5-7 years of project planning experience with offshore or onshore oil and gas-related projects
Must have a solid command of Primavera P6 and Microsoft Project
Must be able to use advanced features in Excel (curves, histograms, dynamic tables, formulas, etc.)
Knowledge of Primavera P6 and its interaction with other software and disciplines
Ability to mentor junior members of the team and deliver functional training
Understand how to use the information available to satisfy data requests
Analyze and provide additional insight or correlations within data sets
Analyze projects based on historical data and current trends to provide project insights
Ability to think critically, solve problems, and display attentiveness to detail
Ability to manage, update, and appropriately store data
