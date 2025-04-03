Planner
2025-04-03
Based in Gävle, Sweden, reporting to the Project Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for planning activities and progress reporting of the GC fitout works for a large value, high-tech Datacentre facility. The successful candidate will be required to manage all aspects of planning and reporting including work sequencing, activity durations, programme logic and will be required to produce periodic progress reports including percentage complete, S/E ratios and KPI's. The Planning Lead will be required to interface with in-house Jones team and external project parties to develop a coordinated and deliverable schedule.
Skills and Requirements
Support PMT in development and execution of project programmes
Manage and support planning team members in executing projects
Ability to oversee multiple projects and availability to regularly visit projects
Knowledge of forensic planning and delay claim analysis
Solid knowledge and understanding of mechanical and HVAC systems
Relevant 3rd level qualification
Minimum of 7years post qualification experience (preferably including M&E Contracting experience)
Experience in Primavera P6 software required (min 5years)
Ability to interrogate & challenge client programmes where necessary
Responsibilities
Leading the planning team in development of detailed EPC construction schedules for baseline agreement with client
Complete schedule health checks prior to baselining for accuracy, integrity and Critical path validation
Ability to fully resource loaded schedules, produce and track KPI's
Ensuring accuracy and timely updating of construction schedule
Track planned versus actual EV progress
Working with team members to ensure system in place to capture and log any issues via the appropriate change control mechanisms
Attending site meetings as required (internal and client based)
Monitoring original versus actual budgets for scope growth/changes
Monitoring & updating in-house database project control system
Monitoring Fabrication Workshop Production and Site Installation Progress
Productivity tracking of craft labor spent vs earned hours
Ensure planning owned deliverables in the production of weekly /monthly construction reports are completed on-time
Producing weekly, monthly and periodic reports for internal and external purposes
