Planner

Collen AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm
2024-01-17


Location: Gävle
Key Requirements & Responsibilities:
Reporting to the Contracts Manager and Senior Planner
Proficient in the use of Primavera P6 software
Experience of Asta Powerproject and MS Project
Computer literate with good knowledge of MS Office, Excel, Word, etc.
Good interpersonal and communication skills
Experience in working on large scale construction projects
Manage and update the Project Construction Programme
Create, manage, and update short term, area, and trade programmes
Integrate procurement and information schedules within the over Project Construction Programme
Prepare detailed progress reports on a weekly basis for issue to the Contracts Manager and Client
Manage and develop progress monitoring techniques
Manpower and cost load the Project Construction Programme
Monitor and report on Earned Value. This will include detailed reporting to the client as well as the production of progress S-Curves for internal and external issue.
Integrate subcontractor and supplier schedules within the overall Project Construction Team
Monitor and report on supplier and subcontractor design, approval, off-site production, etc.
Manage and update the Design Programme in conjunction with the Design Manager
Attend Client progress meeting as required
Attend Subcontractor and Supplier progress meeting
Monitor original v actual and prepare as-built programs
Work with the project team to provide consistency in the project planning approach and facilitate accuracy in reporting and programme execution

Please submit applications in English

