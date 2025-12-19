Piping and Installation engineer
2025-12-19
A Snapshot of Your Day
As a piping and installation engineer within the Service Modernizations & Upgrade (Mods and Ups) team, you will have a meaningful role in supporting both internal and external customers with technical expertise in auxiliary systems. Your daily tasks involve solving day-to-day challenges as well as engaging in long-term projects. You will create and adjust piping and installation solutions that integrate with existing systems, ensuring both reliability and adherence to established engineering standards and project requirements. This role offers significant opportunities for professional growth, as the organization manages the entire process, from development and delivery to commissioning and on-site troubleshooting for new installations and upgrade projects.
How You'll Make an Impact
* You will manage installation and layout inquiries for modernization and upgrade projects.
* You will provide technical support and conduct investigations for quotations on modernization and upgrade solutions.
* You will prepare detailed drawings and technical procurement specifications.
* You will address additional queries relating to pipe routing and design.
* You will contribute to the development of internal processes and methods to better serve customer demands.
What You Bring
* You hold a relevant technical degree or have practical experience with NX and E3D/PDMS CAD software.
* You bring several years of professional experience and actively foster your own development.
* You are organized, dedicated, and take ownership of your responsibilities.
* You are communicative and possess strong collaboration skills, essential for working with both internal and external customers
About the Team
Our 20-member team supports gas turbine aftermarket customers within mechanical auxiliary systems, including gas and liquid fuel systems, lubrication supply, combustion air intake filters, ventilation, and gas detection systems. We cultivate a diverse, open environment where feedback and idea-sharing are standard. We are committed to employee development, providing you the opportunity to influence your areas of expertise.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
