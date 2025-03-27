PI Industrial Engineer - 473870
2025-03-27
Req ID:473870
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time PI Industrial Engineer in Stockholm we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Product Introduction Support Manager and work alongside depot managers, warranty teams and teammates from services industrial network. You will also interface with our colleagues at the manufacturing sites abroad.
You'll deploy the industrialization processes and standards within our PI sites. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business, give support to tenders and depots across the Nordics.
You'll specifically take care of participating in industrializing the execution of the field modifications on all the Alstom to optimize the project costs, but also identify internal training needs and perform MoB (Make or Buy) analysis. Help developing & implementing training.
We'll look to you for:
Manage Tools, Industrialization & Industrial data management for PI implementation team
Manage and improve the industrial performance of the projects by deploying lean tools and culture.
Share & implement best practices with industrial network.
Industrialize field modifications (FM) according to Alstom standards (e.g. special processes) & compliant with depot infrastructure/environment
Dispatch documentation & liaise with the field modification team
Set-up/define relevant quality self-inspection tasks
Integrate respect of EHS rules (Environment Health & Safety rules) and any work-related processes
Take Return of Experience (REX) about first modification implementation and adjust/optimize documents & tools for cost and time
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
DEGREE OR PASSION IN engineering or a technical background
Experience or understanding of leadership in either a maintenance or production environment
Technical experience of Methods Engineering, writing and improving manufacturing and/or maintenance work instructions, Lean Manufacturing
Knowledge of quality and health & safety standards and systems and working with an ERP (such as SAP) for Bill of Materials, Routings, Configuration follow-up
Familiarity with the railway industry
Ability to read and understand schematics and drawings
Fluent in English and preferably in Swedish
As a person, we believe you:
Can work under pressure, you deal with stress in a constructive way. We think you maintain your good sense of humor despite pressure and setbacks.
Are cooperation -orientated, adapts and finds win-win solutions by being a team player and focusing on common goals.
Are structured, works according to a clear process, organizes and plans you work well. You finish what has been started and keep to deadlines.
Have strong communication skills
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with industrial performance of the projects by deploying lean tools and culture
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Experience our Agile and Responsible working values
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Progress towards industrialization management or higher management role within PI organization (customer site manager, project product introduction manager)
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
