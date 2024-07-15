PhD student position on robust ocean observation sensors and robots
This PhD student position gives a unique opportunity to work in a large national research program with many actors within a wide range of segments. The research project will directly target real and pressing problems to create a sustainable Blue economy, exemplified in waters around Sweden to be used as a template in other areas world-wide. The specific tasks will use emerging technologies to create a fully automatic data chain, from water to public cloud interfaces, also adding sensor fusion and machine learning techniques. The position will be at the Division of Vehicle engineering and autonomous systems, in the group of Applied artificial intelligence, in collaboration with the Chalmers laboratory Revere: environments that everyday push research around vehicles, robots, automated data collection and analysis, and AI.
Project description
The research will target fully automated and robust data chains, from robots or observatories deployed in the oceans to publicly available cloud environments. The data will be enhanced using other existing data sources as well as machine learning methods. The research will be focused on robust embedded electronics and sensors to be used in rough ocean environments, with related mechanical engineering and design. If possible, bio-inspired methods will be employed to improve system endurance and self-maintenance.
This project is part of the Mistra Co-create better blue (C2B2) research program. There are in total eleven project partners, with three funded PhD students. The research will be carried out within so called "living labs", looking at concepts such as "co-creation" and "multi-use".
Information about the division and the department
At the Department of Mechanics and maritime sciences (M2) we conduct fundamental and applied research in areas such as safety, energy efficiency and material optimization of sustainable technology solutions. The Division of Vehicle engineering and autonomous systems (VEAS) is one of seven divisions at the department. Our focus is on engineering of systems with applications in vehicles and robots. The division has nine faculty members, 15 PhD students, and several post-docs, project assistants and affiliated researchers. The research group Applied artificial intelligence (AAI) conducts research in a wide variety of topics, e.g. automated transportation (road, rail, and sea), mobile robots, and conversational AI, with interpretable AI as a common theme.
Major responsibilities
Your main responsibility will be to pursue research within the project. You are expected to implement, test, and extend existing scientific ideas and concepts as well as invent new ones, and to communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing at leading conferences and journals. You will be guided by senior researchers at the involved departments. The position also includes teaching on undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master's thesis students or performing other duties corresponding to 10-20 percent of working hours.
The PhD candidate is expected to actively communicate with other project partners, attend project meetings, and pursue tasks within areas where Chalmers is involved. The candidate is also expected to find possible research topics within the project tasks for the purpose of writing research papers.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student in this project, you must hold a master's degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field.
You should also:
• Have good grades and the ability to work independently.
• Be creative and organized and like to put new ideas into practice.
• Have the ability to discuss and communicate your work with people of different backgrounds, especially among the project partners and external societal actors.
• Be highly motivated, with a strong curiosity and a genuine wish to constantly learn more and to develop your skills and knowledge further in the fields of research and research communication.
The position requires good verbal and written communication skills in English. In order to express your ideas and put them into practice, you are expected to be proficient in programming (C++) and open-source tools such as Linux.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
To apply, please click here to go to the Chalmers website.
Application deadline: August 13, 2024
For questions, please contact:
Doc. Ola Benderius
VEAS
Email: ola.benderius@chalmers.se
Telefonnummer: +46317722086
