PhD student position in Materials Physics
2024-07-09
We are searching a highly motivated PhD student, with a strong background in physics, who will be investigating fundamental key properties of novel energy related materials, using advanced neutron scattering techniques at international large-scale neutron sources
Project description
Lighting stands for 16.5% of the world's electricity consumption. Novel and energy efficient lighting is therefore needed to reduce the impact on the environment originating from this enormous energy consumption. Phosphor-converted LEDs have become mainstream for many lighting applications, but commercially used LED phosphors contain rare-earth ions that belong to the EU critical raw materials, therefore, new lighting solutions are urgently needed. This PhD project focuses on the investigation of a novel class of phosphors, called hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites, which are free from rare-earch ions, with the overall aim to unravel relationships between local structure, dynamics, and optical properties in these materials. The project will involve the use of advanced neutron spectroscopy techniques at, e.g., the ISIS Neutron and Muon Source in U.K., Institut Laue-Langevin in France, Japan Proton Accelerator Research Complex, and the future operating European Spallation Source in Sweden. Furthermore, the PhD student will perform first-principles calculations to investigate the structural, electronic, and dynamical properties of the materials, to compare with the experiments.
Information about the division and the department
The project will be conducted within the research group of Prof. Maths Karlsson at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden. The group focuses on characterization of structure and dynamics in "functional" materials, with a view towards their implementation in energy-relevant technologies, such as LEDs, solar cells, batteries and fuel cells. The primary tools to this end involve the use and development of techniques at large-scale neutron and photon sources, vibrational spectroscopy, optical techniques, and computer modelling. Most of the work is carried out in close collaboration with other leading research groups, in Sweden and in many other countries. Of specific relevance here, this PhD student project is partly funded and connected to the ISIS PhD Studentship Program at the ISIS Neutron and Muon Source at the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory in the U.K.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility will be to carry out the PhD project, as described briefly above. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research in a wide context, e.g., through meetings, seminars, national and international conferences, and in the form of informal reports, and peer-reviewed publications. As a PhD student, you will as well take courses corresponding to 60 ECTS and be involved in teaching on the undergraduate level corresponding to about 10% of your time.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 ECTS in a relevant field such as physics, materials science, or chemistry. To be successful, you need to be highly motivated and have high analytical and communication skills. Since the position is connected to the ISIS PhD Studentship Program, it is envisaged that the PhD student will spend in total 12-18 months at ISIS out of the total 48 months for the PhD student position.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of four years full time PhD study.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
