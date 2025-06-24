PhD Student Position in Generative AI
This PhD position is part of the WASP-WISE NEST project RAM3 - a multidisciplinary research effort at the intersection of machine learning and materials science. The project brings together PhD students and senior researchers from multiple disciplines to tackle challenges in sustainable aluminium through AI-driven microstructural analysis.
The NEST-WISE project offers a vibrant collaborative environment with regular seminars, workshops, and close interaction with academic and industrial partners, including Volvo Cars. As part of the WASP research school, the position also includes opportunities for advanced courses, international research visits, and networking across Sweden's top universities.
Information about the research group
The Computer Vision Group at the division of Signal processing and Biomedical Engineering conducts leading research in image analysis, computer vision, and machine learning, with a growing emphasis on generative AI and AI for scientific discovery. Our mission is to develop intelligent systems that can learn to interpret complex visual and scientific data, enabling breakthroughs in areas such as autonomous navigation, medical imaging, and materials science. The research group is recognized for its strong theoretical foundation, practical impact, and close collaborations with academic and industrial partners.
Project overview
This PhD project is part of the interdisciplinary WASP-WISE NEST project RAM3, which aims to enable the use of recycled aluminium in high-performance applications through machine learning, computer vision, and materials science.
The focus of this position is on developing AI methods for automated microstructure analysis and 3D microstructure generation. By combining self-supervised learning and diffusion-based generative models, the goal is to:
• Reconstruct high-resolution 3D microstructures from microscopy data
• Learn meaningful representations of complex material structures
The work contributes to both scientific understanding and sustainable industrial innovation.
Main responsibilities
Your main responsibility is to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to:
• Develop your own scientific concepts
• Communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing, both in Swedish and English
The position generally also includes teaching at the undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20% of full-time employment.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree in a relevant field (e.g., physics, mathematics, or computer science). Equivalent requirements apply to individuals with an education earned outside of Sweden, for example a 4-year bachelor's degree is accepted.
The position requires strong verbal and written communication skills in English.
About WASP
Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP) is Sweden's largest individual research program ever, a major national initiative for strategically motivated basic research, education and faculty recruitment. The program addresses research on artificial intelligence and autonomous systems acting in collaboration with humans, adapting to their environment through sensors, information and knowledge, and forming intelligent systems-of-systems. The vision of WASP is excellent research and competence in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and software for the benefit of Swedish society and industry. Read more: https://wasp-sweden.org/
The graduate school within WASP is dedicated to provide the skills needed to analyze, develop, and contribute to the interdisciplinary area of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and software. Through an ambitious program with research visits, partner universities, and visiting lecturers, the graduate school actively supports forming a strong multi-disciplinary and international professional network between PhD-students, researchers and industry.
Read more: https://wasp-sweden.org/graduate-school/
Contract terms
The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
What we offer
• The PhD position is fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 18 August, 2025
For questions, please contact:
