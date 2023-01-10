PhD student position in Galactic star formation and interstellar medium
2023-01-10
Project description
We offer one PhD student position in the area of observational studies of star formation and interstellar medium (ISM) in the Milky Way and nearby galaxies. In particular, the PhD student will undertake the research project "The Bird's Eye Milky Way -- Gaia's view on the density structure of the ISM" that is funded by the Swedish National Space Agency. The project focuses on the physics of Milky Way's gas reservoirs and how the formation of new stars is controlled in them. The project will make use of the newest data from the Gaia space observatory of ESA. The data will be used to reveal the true, 3-dimensional structure of gas in the Milky Way and to study the importance of that structure for how new stars form.
The PhD student position will be for 4 years, with a possible extension up to 5 years with institutional duties (subject to availability). The succesful applicant will work together with Assoc. Prof. Jouni Kainulainen, with ample opportunities for international collaboration and networking. Star formation and ISM are among the main research themes at the AoP division and the PhD project links to numerous other researchers at the division.
A successful candidate has a strong background in astronomy/astrophysics and has possibly obtained the first exposure to the field of star formation/ISM (e.g., Master Thesis, internship, or similar). A successful candidate is open-minded and curious, self-driven, committed to take ownership of their PhD research, and interested in working and interacting with colleagues.
Information about the division and the department
Research at the Department of Space, Earth and Environment (SEE) addresses fundamental scientific topics. On the one hand, we focus on basic science related to the origins of the Universe, of our planet and of life. On the other, we observe what is happening on Earth today and develop methods, tools and models that enable us to look towards the future and find solutions to global challenges about resources, energy supply and environmental impact. The astronomy research in the division of Astronomy and Plasma Physics (AoP) covers a wide range of topics, including evolved stars, interstellar medium, astrochemistry, star and planet formation, exoplanets, observational cosmology, galaxy formation and evolution and galaxy clusters. The activities of AoP are situated at the main Johanneberg Campus and at the Onsala Space Observatory (OSO), which is the Swedish national facility for Radio Astronomy. The observatory operates telescopes in Sweden, shares in the APEX telescope in Chile, and hosts the Nordic ALMA Regional Center (ARC).
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as PhD student is to perform your research on the project "The Bird's Eye Milky Way -- Gaia's view on the density structure of the ISM" (tentative title). PhD students at Chalmers have a responsibility to undertake courses completing their education and to obtain experience in teaching and outreach. Chalmers employees have a responsibility to contribute to the work environment and collegiality at the workplace.
Qualifications
To qualify for this PhD student positions you must have a Master in Physics, Engineering Physics, Astronomy or other relevant field and a demonstrated potential for research.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. The position also requires communication skills and teamwork skills.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230008 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 14-02-2023
For questions, please contact:
Assoc. Prof. Jouni Kainulainen, Astronomy and Plasma Physics; Space, Earth and Environment
E-mail: jouni.kainulainen@chalmers.se
Phone: +46 31 772 6423
