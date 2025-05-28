PhD student position in forest pathology
Southern Swedish Forest Research Centre
SLU is one of the world's highest ranked universities in several subject areas and is ranked #1 in forestry (CWUR). At our centre we carry out research, teaching and dissemination of scientific findings with direct application to the sustainable management of forests. We have a multidisciplinary profile, with global relevance and specialized expertise on forests and forestry as complex socio-ecological systems. We closely collaborate with multiple stakeholders and conduct applied research in silviculture, forest ecology, pathology, policy and planning. We teach bachelor, Masters and PhD level courses addressing all of these subject areas.
Investigations into the rapid decline of resistant ash trees
Description:
In recent decades, forests in Sweden have been threatened by new and emerging pests and pathogens. Ash dieback is largely threatening the existence of ash populations across Europe but especially in the Nordic region. Ash is a highly-valued timber tree species that has ecological and cultural importance in natural and urban environments. The research program "Save the Ash", managed by Skogforsk and SLU, aims to develop a more resistant population of European ash for the future.
The PhD project will investigate the recent rapid decline in European ash trees previously identified as being tolerant to the fungal pathogen causing ash dieback (Hymenoscyphus fraxineus) and to understand the prevalence, severity, and ecological drivers of collar rot in these trees. Studies will focus on interactions between Armillaria spp. and H. fraxineus in causing basal lesions and collar rot; the impact of site conditions (e.g. soil moisture, fertility) and climatic variables affecting disease progression; using tree ring chronologies to identify potential climate triggers for mapping regional decline patterns; and assessing the long-term vitality and resistance potential of ash trees. The project aims to support conservation efforts by refining selection criteria for resistant ash based on a comprehensive understanding of disease dynamics and environmental influences.
The research group in forest pathology in Alnarp studies the biology, ecology and epidemiology of endemic and exotic invasive forest pathogens. Our work focuses on aspects of disease control and the interactions of trees with fungi and fungal-like (oomycete) organisms, including host symbioses and tree defense mechanisms. We conduct molecular diagnostics and host-chemical analyses to better understand the infection and resistance biology of trees. The successful applicant will have excellent opportunities to work with other international collaborators.
Qualifications:
The applicant should by the date of admission to PhD studies have a M. Sc. degree in forestry, forest pathology, forest management or related forest or wood sciences. Other beneficial qualifications are experience in conducting silviculture or ecological surveys, ability to work independently in the field, skills in GIS and R-statistical analysis, and good communications skills in written English. A drivers license is a necessity for the work duties.
Attached to application should be: 1) curriculum vitae, 2) copies of degrees and transcripts of academic records, 3) link to, or copy of master thesis, and 4) two listed references with email addresses. Also attached to application should be: 5) a written motivation or reflection, of maximum one A4-page written in Swedish or English. The motivation shall discuss the student's personal interest in the topic of this study and in the ecology and silviculture of noble broadleaves and/or forest pathology in general.
Place of work:
Alnarp
Forms for funding or employment:
Employment (4 years)
Starting date:
According to agreement.
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2025-06-20.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: https://www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/application-admission-doctoral-studies/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
