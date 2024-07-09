PhD student position in biomaterials based binder for battery manufacturing
2024-07-09
This PhD student position offers you the opportunity to work in an interdisciplinary environment, train yourself with different support, to become an expert in materials design and synthesis, and helps you to grow as an independent researcher in battery field.
Project description
The lithium-ion battery is the dominant rechargeable energy storage devices. In order produce high-performance lithium ion battery, different component need to be optimized, especially the binder which plays a critical role not only in the mechanical properties of the formed electrode but also in determining the long-term cycling performance of the battery. However, the polymer-based binders used for both anode (especially silicon-based anode) and cathode have their issues.
This PhD position will focus on the development of a new binder system, which includes both the synthesis/modification of the biomaterials-related binders and also development of a new electrode manufacturing process.
Information about the division and the department
The main competencies at the department of Industrial and Materials Science are found in the areas of: Human-Technology Interaction | Form and Function | Modeling and Simulation | Product Development | Material | Production and in the interaction between these areas.
The research develops the industrial process, from need to finished product while creating added value.
To combine skills throughout thewhole chain distinguishes the department both nationally and internationally. Here we gather internationally prominent researchers, in dynamic and outstanding research environments, as well as in national and international research networks.
The division of Materials and Manufacture is a part of the Department of Industrial and Materials Science. The division covers the entire value chain from materials design, processing and characterisation to machining of primarily metals. We employ a range of technologies - powder metallurgy, electroplating, additive manufacturing and material removal - and a range of advanced characterisation techniques.
Our work is interdisciplinary by nature and is addressing topics that have a direct impact on sustainability. The division is collaborating closely with other universities and research institutes and is implementing industry-academia partnerships through collaborative projects and strategic initiatives such as the National Competence Centre for Additive Manufacturing - Metal (CAM2) and the Chalmers Centre for Metal Cutting Research (MCR).
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as a PhD student is to pursue your own doctoral studies related to the project. The major goal of the project is to synthesize new sustainable materials, evaluate the properties and develop high performance battery. To achieve the goal, you need to design and perform experiment in different labs. You also need to develop hand-on skills to fabricate high-performance battery.
You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing.
In addition, 10 percent of your time will be dedicated to departmental duties, especially teaching on the undergraduate level.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field such as chemistry and materials science. Previous experience in energy storage, organic synthesis, or materials characterization is a merit. To be successful, you also need to be highly motivated, have a problem-solving attitude and enjoy working closely together with others in a large project rather than on your own in a single project. The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240420 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-08-10
For questions, please contact:
Associate Prof. Jinhua Sun,jinhua@chalmers.se
